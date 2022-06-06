UCLA, Texas Round Out Women’s College World Series Semifinal

The 2022 Women’s College World Series semifinal is officially set.

No. 5 UCLA and unranked Texas secured their spots with victories on Sunday, joining No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 7 Oklahoma State as the four teams left in the field. The Bruins will face the defending national champion Sooners on Monday afternoon at noon ET while the Longhorns will take on the Cowgirls in the nightcap, at 7 p.m. ET.

In Sunday’s afternoon tilt, UCLA needed just six innings to get past No. 14 Florida. After grabbing a one-run lead in the bottom of the second, the Bruins scored three runs in the fourth and four more in the sixth to close out the 8–0 run-rule victory. Senior pitcher Holly Azevedo delivered a gem, allowing just two hits in six innings and freshman right fielder Savannah Pola hit a two-RBI double to end the game.

Texas prevailed in the second game of the day from Oklahoma City, defeating Arizona in a battle of the two remaining unranked teams. After falling behind 2–1 in the fourth inning, the Longhorns lineup finally got going, thanks to three-run homer from JJ Smith. Sophomore pitcher Estelle Czech came into the game in relief and held the Wildcats to just one run over the final 3.2 innings as Texas pulled out a 5–2 victory.

The Bruins and the Longhorns would have to win two games in order to advance to finals of the WCWS, whereas the undefeated Sooners and Cowgirls would need just one victory to claim a spot in the championship series.

