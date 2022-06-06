Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College

UCLA, Texas Round Out Women’s College World Series Semifinal

The 2022 Women’s College World Series semifinal is officially set. 

No. 5 UCLA and unranked Texas secured their spots with victories on Sunday, joining No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 7 Oklahoma State as the four teams left in the field. The Bruins will face the defending national champion Sooners on Monday afternoon at noon ET while the Longhorns will take on the Cowgirls in the nightcap, at 7 p.m. ET.

In Sunday’s afternoon tilt, UCLA needed just six innings to get past No. 14 Florida. After grabbing a one-run lead in the bottom of the second, the Bruins scored three runs in the fourth and four more in the sixth to close out the 8–0 run-rule victory. Senior pitcher Holly Azevedo delivered a gem, allowing just two hits in six innings and freshman right fielder Savannah Pola hit a two-RBI double to end the game.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Texas prevailed in the second game of the day from Oklahoma City, defeating Arizona in a battle of the two remaining unranked teams. After falling behind 2–1 in the fourth inning, the Longhorns lineup finally got going, thanks to three-run homer from JJ Smith. Sophomore pitcher Estelle Czech came into the game in relief and held the Wildcats to just one run over the final 3.2 innings as Texas pulled out a 5–2 victory.

The Bruins and the Longhorns would have to win two games in order to advance to finals of the WCWS, whereas the undefeated Sooners and Cowgirls would need just one victory to claim a spot in the championship series.

More College Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) leaves a game.
Play
MLB

Cards’ Flaherty Rips Rays Players’ Pride Uniform Decision

The St. Louis pitcher gave his thoughts on five members of Tampa Bay’s organization choosing not to wear a rainbow-colored logo on their uniforms.

By Zach Koons
Lakers forward LeBron James (6) looks up to the during the first half against the Wizards at Capital One Arena.
Play
WNBA

LeBron James Voices Support for Brittney Griner’s Safe Return

The WNBA star has been detained in Russia for over 100 days.

By Joseph Salvador
Sean Johnson makes a save for the USMNT vs. Uruguay
Play
Soccer

The Value of the USMNT’s Toughest Pre-World Cup Test

The remaining four opponents before Qatar 2022 are unlikely to pose the same kind of challenge Uruguay can, resulting in a useful learning exercise.

By Brian Straus
Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) speaks with coach Quin Snyder during a game.
NBA

Report: Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell Reacts to Quin Snyder’s Resignation

The All-Star guard reportedly didn’t expect his longtime coach to step away from the franchise.

By Zach Koons
Oklahoma State’s Roc Riggio (7) and Marcus Brown (19) celebrate following the NCAA Stillwater Regional baseball game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Missouri State Bears at the O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Friday, June, 3, 2022. Stillwater Regional Baseball
College Baseball

OK State, Missouri State’s 44 Runs Set NCAA Tournament Record

The Cowboys also set the record for most runs scored in a game in program history.

By Associated Press
Former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts looks during the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
NBA

Report: List of Candidates for Jazz HC Job Emerge

Only one of the reported candidates has NBA head coaching experience.

By Joseph Salvador
Lionel Messi scores five goals vs. Estonia
Soccer

Watch: Messi Scores Five Goals for Argentina vs. Estonia

The Argentina legend did something he had never done for his national team before.

By Associated Press
Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and center Steven Stamkos (91) after scoring a goal against the Rangers during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final.
NHL

Lightning Score Last-Minute Goal to Steal Game 3 From Rangers

Ondrej Palat was the hero when he found the back of the net with just 42 seconds remaining in Sunday’s game.

By Associated Press