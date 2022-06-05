A pair of in-state rivals kept their title hopes alive Saturday as No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 7 Oklahoma State advanced to the Women’s College World Series semifinal.

The reigning champion Sooners, fresh off a lopsided run-rule win over Northwestern, defeated Texas, 7–2 in a battle of Big 12 rivals. Reigning conference player of the year Jocelyn Alo opened the scoring early with a two-run homer at the top of the first inning to give OU an early lead and add to the senior’s Division I-record HR total (118).

After the Longhorns responded with an RBI double in the bottom of the first, both teams would go scoreless for three innings before Oklahoma found some momentum. A double from sophomore Jayda Coleman followed by an Alo single put the Sooners up 4–1, prompting a switch on Texas’s mound. Moments later, All-American Tiare Jennings blasted a two-run moonshot of her own to add to OU’s lead and help the team eventually punch their ticket to Monday’s semifinals.

In the nightcap, Oklahoma State, led by a standout effort from Kelly Maxwell, outlasted Florida 2–0 in a matchup that saw the Cowgirls pitcher surrender just three hits and strike out nine in seven innings of work. Former Gators catcher Julia Cottrill, who transferred to Oklahoma State after her sophomore season at Florida last year, tallied three hits and an RBI in the fourth.

Maxwell’s impressive day on the mound came after a hectic 48 hours for the first ream All-Big 12 talent and her team. According to the Associated Press, Maxwell and four other players underwent random drug tests after Thursday’s 4–2 win over Arizona; the junior struck 14 batters in the win. Maxwell passed the test after an inconclusive initial sample before re-joining the team around 3:15 a.m. Friday.

With Saturday’s slate of action now in the books, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will next compete on Monday as one of the final four teams remaining in the field. The Sooners will face the winner of the UCLA-Florida matchup on Sunday while the Cowgirls will take on the winner of Sunday’s UCLA-Florida matchup.

