College Football
Notre Dame Officially Updated Lyrics to School's 'Victory March'
Notre Dame May Be Favorite for Michigan Legacy QB CJ Carr, per Report

CJ Carr, the grandson of legendary Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, is close to choosing where he will go to college, but it may not be in Ann Arbor. According to 247 Sports, Notre Dame is the favorite to land the high school quarterback.

247 Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong explained why the Fighting Irish may be leading the way despite Carr’s connection to Michigan.

“Notre Dame’s done a terrific job of recruiting CJ Carr. He’s been to camp several times,” Wiltfong said. “I know he fell in love with the place, his first-ever time on campus, over a year ago. Was back in South Bend over the weekend for Irish Invasion. Tom Reese, Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, has led the charge there. Marcus Freeman’s made a big impression. The way Notre Dame's recruited in 2023, with the No. 1 class in the country, excites CJ Carr.”

Wiltfong also said that while Carr has connections to Michigan and went to high school within the state, he actually might be more interested in going to school “little bit away from home instead of staying closer to home.”

Carr is a five-star recruit out of Saline high School in Michigan, and currently ranks within the top 50 of 247 Sports’s ranking of the 2024 class. He visited Notre Dame in April, and said he was thrilled to have a chance to talk with Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Reese.

“I got to be on the field with coach Rees and really got to see how he ran the offense and how he coaches the quarterbacks live,” he said. “I love what coach Freeman is building. I really like what he preaches about always being a competitor and I also really like that he wants to win a championship.”

Carr will make his decision Thursday on CBS Sports HQ.

