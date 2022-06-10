Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Basketball

Lakers Have Workout Scheduled with Shareef O’Neal, per Report

LSU forward Shareef O’Neal, son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, began working out with various NBA teams this week as he prepares for the June 23rd draft.

One of his next workouts is scheduled with the Lakers, The Athletic reports, the team with which his father spent the longest portion of his career. Shaq won three NBA championships with the Lakers, earning the NBA finals MVP title each of those three years.

The date of Shareef’s workout in Los Angeles is unknown at this time. On Thursday, he worked out with the Bucks. The 22-year-old also has scheduled workouts with the Cavaliers, the Hawks and the Wizards.

These workout announcements come after The Athletic confirmed earlier this week that Shareef is now eligible to be selected in the NBA draft after mistakenly being included on a list of withdrawals.

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The young O’Neal did not play in his freshman season at UCLA in 2018 due to a heart condition that required surgery forced him to miss his freshman season at UCLA. He would return for his redshirt year the following season and appear in 13 games before transferring to LSU ahead of the 2020–21 season.

In this last season at LSU, Shareef finished with an average of 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14 games off the bench. In March, the former four-star reportedly entered the transfer portal after playing 24 games over two seasons with the Tigers. But, he plans to transition into an NBA career instead of transferring to another collegiate program.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers. 

Breaking
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

YOU MAY LIKE

Michigan Wolverines former head coach Lloyd Carr
Extra Mustard

Michigan Legend Carr Sports Notre Dame Hat For Grandson’s Commitment

C.J. Carr committed to play for the Fighting Irish in 2024.

By Madison Williams
Oklahoma’s Jayda Coleman robs a home run vs. Texas during Women’s College World Series.
College

OU’s Jayda Coleman Robs Texas Home Run During WCWS

The All-American showed off her athleticism with a spectacular play against Texas.

By Jelani Scott
bradley beal jayson tatum
NBA

Beal Gets Emotional After Heartfelt Message From Jayson Tatum

He couldn’t help but smile when listening to a message from the Celtics star in which Tatum thanked Beal for all he’s done for him during his career.

By Nick Selbe
Former Packers wide receiver Davante Adams reacts to catching a pass from Aaron Rodgers.
NFL

Davante Adams Confirms Packers Offered More Money Than Raiders

The wide receiver admitted that the decision was more personal to him than just money.

By Madison Williams
Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) looks on against the New York Giants during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Report: Jason Pierre-Paul Makes Free-Agent Visit to Ravens

The two-time Super Bowl champion has recorded 33 sacks in 54 games with the Buccaneers over the last four seasons.

By Jelani Scott
Outback Bowl 2022 logo
College Football

Outback Bowl Officially Has New Name for First Time Since 1996

The college football bowl is now the “ReliaQuest Bowl.”

By Madison Williams
Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III
NFL

Johnson III Tried Recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. Back to Browns

The safety still doesn’t know where his former teammate plans to sign for next year.

By Madison Williams
Pierre Gasly, 2022 Monaco Grand Prix
Formula1

Gasly to ‘Consider All Options’ After Perez’s Deal With Red Bull

The Frenchman’s contract is up after the 2023 season, and the question remains if he will go elsewhere after being in the Red Bull program for nearly a decade.

By Madeline Coleman