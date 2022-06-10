Oklahoma Blows Out Texas to Win Second Straight WCWS Title

After entering the season ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, Oklahoma has once again run the gauntlet to repeat as national champions.

The top-seeded Sooners won the Women’s College World Series for the second consecutive year, defeating Texas 10–5 on Thursday night. The victory marked the program’s sixth WCWS championship, all of which have come under coach Patty Gasso, and its first back-to-back title wins since the 2016 and ’17 seasons.

After falling in an early 2–0 hole through the first three innings, Oklahoma evened the score in the fourth thanks to a throwing error by Texas’s Mia Scott and a single from redshirt senior Taylon Snow. From there, the Sooners would once again find the blazing offense that brought them to the title series.

OU broke the game open after rattling off eight runs in the fifth and six innings. A three-run homer from junior Kinzie Hansen followed by an RBI double from sophomore Alyssa Brito pushed the lead to 6–2, and the Sooners defense got them out the inning. They added on another four runs in the sixth after junior Rylie Boone scored on a sac fly from All-American Tiare Jennings, and senior Grace Lyons homered to left field, bringing star Jocelyn Alo and sophomore standout Jayda Coleman home.

Alo, the NCAA’s leader in career home runs, finished her stellar Sooners career going 1-for-3 at the plate. In Game 1, she accounted for two of the Sooners’ six home runs in the 16–1 rout to force Thursday’s elimination game.

The win also handed Oklahoma its 59th win of the season to improve to 59–3. The team has gone 115–7 during their incredible two-seasons as champs.

