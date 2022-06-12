Skip to main content
Arch Manning Poses in Alabama Gear During Official Visit

The recruiting saga of Arch Manning took another turn over the weekend, as the nation’s top-ranked recruit made his official visit to Alabama.

Manning, a five-star quarterback from Isidore Newman School (La.), donned an Alabama uniform in the locker room, an image that surely made waves on social media throughout SEC territory.

The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning put together a stellar junior season, completing 148 of 228 pass attempts for 1,947 yards and 26 touchdowns with just four interceptions, while rushing 41 times for 381 yards and seven touchdowns.

Manning has already taken an official visit to Georgia, and will visit Texas next weekend. It’s not yet clear when the much-hyped quarterback will announce his commitment.

“I don’t really have a point yet, but I guess it’s kind of narrowing stuff down,” Manning told On3’s Sam Spiegelman in May. “I’m looking forward to (making a decision) either before the season or during the season or after the season. If I was ready I’d probably commit right now, but I’m not, so I’m just waiting.”

