Texas A&M Asked SEC to Suspend or Fine Nick Saban, per Report

After Alabama coach Nick Saban suggested that every player on SEC West rival Texas A&M was “bought” through NIL deals, the Aggies’ leadership team told the SEC they should consider suspending or fining the Crimson Tide coach for his comments, according to On3’s Andy Wittry.

Through an open records request, On3 obtained an email from Texas A&M school president Katherine Banks and director of athletics Ross Bjork that was sent to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on May 19. That email suggested that Saban should be suspended or fined for his accusations.

“We write to express Texas A&M University’s disappointment and outrage at the recent statements made by Alabama University Head Football Coach Nick Saban that ‘A&M bought every player on their team-made a deal for Name, Image, Likeness,’” the email stated.

“Coach Saban’s statement is false, beneath the dignity of the SEC, and corrosive to the fabric of sportsmanship in college football as a whole and especially within the SEC. We expect the league to take strong, public action against Coach Saban and the University of Alabama to demonstrate that such unprofessionalism and disrespect for Texas A&M’s student-athletes, coaches, and the university as a whole, will not be tolerated.

“A public apology from Coach Saban to Coach Fisher, Aggie Football, and Texas A&M is a good starting point, but the league should also consider monetary and participation penalties against Coach Saban,” the email continued.

Texas A&M’s statement’s basis for argument is that Saban’s personal attacks violate SEC bylaws.

To date, the SEC has not levied any punishment publicly against Saban and Alabama.

