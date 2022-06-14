Stanford, Auburn Round Out Men’s College World Series

The 2022 Men’s College World Series is officially set.

The Omaha Eight welcomes four SEC teams as well as the Longhorns, Sooners, Fighting Irish and Cardinal to battle for the crown of becoming college baseball's greatest. No. 5 Texas A&M (42–18) was the first school to punch its ticket to this year’s CWS. The Aggies defeated 12th-seeded Louisville, 4–3, to earn its seventh trip to the CWS while hoping to win its first championship and will play Oklahoma in the first round.

Notre Dame advanced after rallying to beat goliath opponent No. 1 Tennessee 7–3 in a do-or-die Game 3. Oklahoma secured its spot after beating No. 4 Virginia Tech, and No. 9 Texas toppled No. 8 East Carolina.

Arkansas punched its ticket after beating No. 10 North Carolina, while Ole Miss prevailed over No. 11 Southern Mississippi. The final two spots were taken by No. 14 Auburn, who beat No. 3 Oregon State, and No. 2 Stanford, who defeated UConn.

Here is the schedule for the first round:

Friday, June 17: Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Texas A&M at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Friday, June 17: Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Texas at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, June 18: Arkansas vs. No. 2 Stanford at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, June 18: Ole Miss vs. No. 14 Auburn at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

