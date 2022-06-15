Skip to main content
Big New Name, Image & Likeness Deals In Ohio State and Virginia
Michael Vick Says He Would Have Stayed at Virginia Tech Longer With NIL

Michael Vick is getting more involved with college athletics, as he already started as the head of athletic development for Levels Sports Group, specifically working to grow the company’s name, image and likeness influence.

On Tuesday, Vick appeared on the Rich Eisen Show, and the former Virginia Tech quarterback mentioned how he would’ve taken advantage of NIL to stay in school longer had that been an option.

“I definitely think there would’ve been some dynamic numbers,” Vick said. “Definitely been enough to keep me around in school. I wasn’t the guy who wanted to leave early, but because of circumstances in my life I felt like I was forced to leave early. I wanted to enjoy that college experience, I feel like I was just growing into my own, growing into a man and I just didn’t want to make life super serious, but sometimes as a young man you’ve got to make adult decisions and that was the decision I made at the time.”

Vick left Virginia Tech after his Junior season, playing just two years for the Hokies before entering the NFL. The Falcons ended up taking him No. 1 overall, and Vick signed a six-year, $62 million rookie contract.

Vick also explained how great an opportunity college football players have to be able to market themselves, but they need help in order to do it properly.

“I would've boomed in the NIL space and I know it would've been done the right way,” he said. “Man, great thing about is now, these kids get an opportunity to not have that pressure on themselves and now we get to pay it forward.”

When Eisen asked Vick how much he would’ve made in college, Vick didn’t even think about it before answering.

“North of a million,” he said. “I couldn’t settle than no less than that.”

