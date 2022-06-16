Boston College Star Christian Mahogany Says He Tore His ACL

Boston College star offensive lineman Christian Mahogany tore his right ACL and will miss the 2022 season, he told ESPN on Thursday.

Mahogany injured his knee in a home workout in May. His knee was surgically repaired by New York Giants team physician Dr. Scott Rodeo soon after.

The Eagles guard, who is considered to be one of the top prospects for the 2023 NFL draft, was expected to anchor a Boston College offensive line that was welcoming several newcomers up front.

Although he will miss the 2022 season, Mahogany told ESPN that he will likely return to the team in ’23 and prove that he’s still capable of being a top NFL prospect at guard.

“I think I’m probably going to come back because it’s hard [after an injury],” Mahogany said.

“I’m going to leave no doubt on my college career. Especially after an injury like this, I’m going to prove that I can still do it.”

