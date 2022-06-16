Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Boston College Star Christian Mahogany Says He Tore His ACL

Boston College star offensive lineman Christian Mahogany tore his right ACL and will miss the 2022 season, he told ESPN on Thursday.

Mahogany injured his knee in a home workout in May. His knee was surgically repaired by New York Giants team physician Dr. Scott Rodeo soon after.

The Eagles guard, who is considered to be one of the top prospects for the 2023 NFL draft, was expected to anchor a Boston College offensive line that was welcoming several newcomers up front.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Although he will miss the 2022 season, Mahogany told ESPN that he will likely return to the team in ’23 and prove that he’s still capable of being a top NFL prospect at guard.

“I think I’m probably going to come back because it’s hard [after an injury],” Mahogany said.

“I’m going to leave no doubt on my college career. Especially after an injury like this, I’m going to prove that I can still do it.”

More College Football Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team’s practice facility Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.
Play
NFL

Texas GM Says Deshaun Watson Trade Couldn’t Be Undone

Cleveland traded for Watson shortly after the first grand jury proceeding concluded and signed him to a five-year contract worth a guaranteed $230 million.

By Madeline Coleman
A detail view of New Orleans Saints helmets
NFL

New Orleans Saints Unveil New Helmet for 2022 Season

The NFL approved alternate helmets for teams this year, and the Saints become just the second team to unveil their new designs.

By Madison Williams
Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

OBJ Sends Message Amid Free Agency Speculation

The veteran receiver and Super Bowl LVI champion seems content with taking his time on making a decision.

By Jelani Scott
The FIFA World Cup trophy
Soccer

The Cities, Stadiums That’ll Host the 2026 World Cup in North America

The U.S., Mexico and Canada will be putting on the biggest World Cup yet, with the host sites picked for the 48-team event.

By Brian Straus
Panthers coach Matt Rhule watches practice during minicamp.
NFL

Matt Rhule Says Sam Darnold Would Start If Team Played Today

The Panthers coach said Darnold has gotten “a lot better.”

By Joseph Salvador
The 2026 World Cup will take place in the USA, Mexico and Canada
Soccer

FIFA Unveils 2026 World Cup Host Cities in North America

Where will the 2026 World Cup be taking place? Find out as FIFA picks the cities in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

By Avi Creditor
budweiser
NFL

Report: Anheuser-Busch Won’t Renew Exclusive Deal for Super Bowl Ads

The beer industry titan has been the big game’s sole alcohol advertiser since 1989.

By Nick Selbe
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football practice at FirstEnergy Stadium, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Cleveland.
Play
NFL

Clowney Admits He’s in Cleveland Only Because of Watson

Two dozen active civil lawsuits have been filed against the QB, each detailing graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

By Madeline Coleman