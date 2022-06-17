Skip to main content
Golden State Warriors, Josh Allen and Peyton Manning on Today's SI Feed

Davidson Will Induct Stephen Curry Into Hall of Fame, Retire His Number

On Thursday, Stephen Curry won his fourth NBA Finals and his first Finals MVP award, cementing his legacy in NBA history. However, that is not the only achievement Curry received this week.

In a press conference where Curry’s college coach, Bob McKillop, announced his retirement from Davidson College, athletic director Chris Clunie also announced the school will retire Curry’s number.

“August 31, 2022, we are going to celebrate Stephen Curry in three ways, because he likes threes,” Clunie said. “We’re going to have a mini graduation ceremony for him where he gets his degree, we’re going to induct him into the hall of fame, and we’re gonna not just retire his jersey, but he will be the first person to have his number retired at Davidson College.”

Get SI’s Golden State Warriors 2022 NBA Champions Commemorative Issue

Every player Davidson inducted into their hall of fame graduated, so in order to earn that honor, Curry had to officially get his degree from the college. Therefore, now that Curry he finished his schooling in the spring semester, he is eligible for all of these honors.

Curry is the best player in Davidson basketball history. He played three years for the Wildcats and finished his career as both the program’s and the Southern Conference’s all-time leading scorer and all-time three-point scorer. He also currently holds the NCAA records for most three-pointers in a single season with 162 in 2007-08.

