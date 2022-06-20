Coach K Says He Doesn’t Plan to Attend Duke Games Next Season

Legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who retired following his team’s trip to the Final Four in April, said that he has no plans to attend games at Cameron Indoor next season.

Coach K shared his plans with CBS Sports basketball analyst Jon Rothstein.

Coach K’s decision to not hover around the Duke basketball program is not a surprise to Jon Scheyer, who told Andy Katz that he believes he’s going to have to search Coach K out for any advice.

“You know, [the transition]‘s been real natural already,” Scheyer said. “And I already know I’m going to have to search Coach, you know, I’m gonna have to go find him to bring him back in the fold, you know? Coach has got a lot of things going on in his life, and of course, he wants to see our program succeed at the highest level possible, but I know he’s not gonna be just hovering around. He’s gonna live his life.”

In Scheyer’s inaugural season at Duke, it will be his show, and Coach K doesn’t plan on being around too much–for now.

