College Basketball

Armando Bacot Says He Was Offered Six-Figures From Schools As a Recruit

It’s no secret that college recruits are often offered cash deals to come play for universities, and one current college basketball star pulled back the curtain on it all before the era of name, image and likeness. 

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot told Sports Illustrated’s Michael Rosenberg that he was offered six-figure deals while testing the market back in high school. 

“You get these huge offers,” Bacot said about the recruiting processes. “For me, it was more about fit and going to a good school, because I know eventually the money will come. But, yeah, that was a thing. You know, it’s everywhere. You would hear huge numbers, like six-figure numbers from schools.”  

Bacot also confirmed that clear offers of six-figures came directly from coaching staffs. 

“Looking back at it,” he said. “I’m surprised I didn’t look into it more, but I was just so wrapped up in playing at Carolina, being able to develop here, the whole school thing.”

Nowadays, Bacot is making that type of money but legally thanks to NIL. Since he led the Tar Heels to the national championship game in April and talking to SI in June, Bacot said he was offered a mixture of deals “pushing the six-figure mark.”

He’s entering his senior year for North Carolina after deciding not to enter the 2022 NBA draft and looks to continue to cash in the right way. 

North Carolina Tar Heels
