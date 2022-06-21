Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Baseball

Auburn Eliminates Stanford, Wins First CWS Game Since 1997

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Cole Foster’s three-run double in the sixth inning gave Auburn the lead, and the Tigers beat No. 2 national seed Stanford 6–2 in a College World Series elimination game for their first win in Omaha in 25 years.

The Tigers (44–21) will play Tuesday against the loser of Monday night’s game between Arkansas and Mississippi.

Stanford (47–18) concluded a short, disappointing stay in Omaha. The Cardinal lost their opener against Arkansas 17–2 — the most lopsided game here in 34 years — and then did next to nothing after taking an early lead against Auburn.

Stanford, which staved off elimination five times in its regional and super regional, went 0–2 in a CWS for the first time in 18 appearances.

Trace Bright (5–4) went five innings for the win and Blake Burkhalter, the Tigers’ star closer, struck out six of the eight batters he faced for his 16th save.

Auburn had been 0–3 in the CWS since beating Rice 10–1 in 1997.

“It’s important for us as we continue to try to build our program and build a brand of respectability, sincere respectability,” Tigers coach Butch Thompson said. “So it is a big deal and it gives us a chance to compete again.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Tigers, who lost 5–1 to Mississippi on Saturday, had managed one run and seven hits in 14 innings before breaking out in the sixth against the Cardinal.

Foster, who doubled twice, was back in the lineup after leaving in the middle of Saturday’s game because of illness and dehydration. Thompson said seven or eight of his players have had a stomach virus and that Foster was getting intravenous fluids after the game.

“He’s doing all he can,” Thompson said. “He barely pulled into second and dropped his head — one of the biggest hits of his life and he’s trying to keep his head up. He’s just done an amazing job.”

Stanford starter Drew Dowd, who struggled with his fastball command his last few appearances, was dialed in through the first four innings. But he gave up Brooks Carlson’s double leading off the fifth and walked Foster on four pitches to bring on Quinn Mathews (9–2).

Mathews got Stanford out of the inning but ran into trouble in the sixth, giving up two singles, hitting a batter and issuing a walk before Foster’s bases-clearing double off the wall in left center put the Tigers up 4–2. Auburn added two more in the seventh.

“When Cole hit the ball,” Thompson said, “that was a big exhale for our offense.”

Stanford had an opportunity to cut into the lead in the seventh when it loaded the bases with two outs against Tommy Sheehan. That’s when Auburn called on Burkhalter, and he went to a full count against Brett Barrera before blowing a fastball past him for an inning-ending strikeout.

“When time passes, no one is going to remember what the score was of any of our games or what our record here at Omaha was,” Cardinal coach David Esquer said. “I think what I will remember is I had a chance to go to the College World Series with a team I love and spend about a week trying to play for the national championship.”

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry (10) celebrates a goal during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
NHL

Lightning Secure Victory Over Avalanche in Stanley Cup Game 3

A four-goal second period catapulted Tampa Bay to a pivotal victory over Colorado Monday night.

By Associated Press
Jul 25, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Volunteers sanitize the ring between bouts during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Kokugikan Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Network
Boxing

Boxing Officials Warned to Clean Up Corruption

Fighting to keep their sport in the Olympics, boxing officials were advised Monday to change its historical culture of breaking the rules.

By Associated Press
CEO of WWE Vince McMahon addresses fans during WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium.
XFL

Vince McMahon, Former XFL Commissioner Settle Lawsuit

The settlement closes a two-year long legal dispute between the two parties.

By Jelani Scott
The Cleveland Browns defense takes a break during an NFL football practice at FirstEnergy Stadium, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
NFL

Browns Planning ‘Significant’ Renovation For FirstEnergy Stadium

In response to mounting speculation regarding plans for a new stadium, Cleveland issued a statement Monday.

By Jelani Scott
Washington Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder speaks during a press conference revealing the Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes (26) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium; Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches the ball during minicamp at Cal Lutheran University.
Play
NFL

MAQB: Snyder’s Latest Act of Cowardice Shows His True Colors

The Commanders owner’s “logic” for declining an invitation to testify in front of the House Oversight Committee doesn’t check out. Plus, the sad tale of how COVID-19 may have ended Trae Waynes’s career, a Cooper Kupp extension overview and more.

By Albert Breer
The WWE logo on a flag at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Conn.
Wrestling

WWE World Pays Tribute to Two Longtime Referees Who Died

The company announced the tragic news over the weekend.

By Jelani Scott
Warriors guard Klay Thompson gestures during their championship parade in downtown San Francisco.
Extra Mustard

Klay Thompson Knocks Down Fan During Championship Parade

He stumbled into her during the celebrations and she appeared to be okay.

By Joseph Salvador
Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts during the fourth quarter of Game 4 against the Celtics.
NBA

KD Responds to Charles Barkley’s Comments on His Legacy

The Nets star suggested that Barkley is jealous of how much money players make now.

By Joseph Salvador