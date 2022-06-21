Top 2024 Hoops Prospect Naasir Cunningham Forging New Path

Two months after announcing he’d be spending his final two high school seasons running with Overtime Elite’s pro team, Naasir Cunningham is even more convinced that his anomalous path “was 100% the right decision.”

“It really just came down to me knowing that Overtime was the best place I could develop to take my talent to the next level,” Cunningham says. “OTE [has] a full pro coaching staff with every resource you can think of and more. Then when the time comes after I’m finished with high school, I can still go to college if that’s what I decide. It’s the best of both worlds.”

Cunningham pulled the ultimate chess move, pioneering a new path of reaping the benefits of the pro path, but declining the salary—the minimum is $100,000—in order to preserve his amateur eligibility. Cunningham will, however, be able to cash in on his Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) as a member of OTE.

High school hoops stars like Mikey Willilams and Jared McCain, both rising seniors, have raked in substantial money through NIL deals with PUMA, Zales Jewelers, Crocs and more.

“It’s a win-win because I’m still getting money, but I’m able to go to college if that’s what I decide,” says Cunningham, who will relocate to Atlanta after Nike Peach Jam in July. “Before guys would look at OTE like you had to give up college, but I’m doing it different. This way just gives me more options. My parents handle all of the NIL business, and I just focus on basketball and school. You just can’t beat the training and the resources they have at OTE.”

Cunningham is one of the most talented prospects in the country. DFRITZ

That falls in line with OTE’s director of scouting and recruiting Tim Fuller’s goal to make their path “the premiere developmental opportunity for 19 and under here in the United States.”

"What we've been very cautious of and careful about is that you come to OTE to build pro habits and develop a pro skill set," Fuller says.

Ironically, the fast-tracking of Cunningham’s already advanced skill set will only intensify the pursuit of the country’s top colleges for the versatile 6-foot-7 wing.

When asked which schools are keeping in touch with him the most, Cunningham listed Duke, Texas, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Iowa, Florida State, Kansas and Kansas State.

On June 15, NCAA rules allowed college coaches to make unlimited contact with Cunningham and the rest of the 2024 class.

“It hasn’t been too bad,” Cunningham says of the bump in communication. “I’m blessed to get the offers that I’ve gotten so far and I’m open at this point. I’ve got a long way to go with all of that stuff, so I’m just taking my time and focusing on my game.”

Despite playing alongside Mackenzie Mgbako, a Duke commit who is arguably the top prospect in the 2023 class, Cunningham managed 13.8 points, seven rebounds and 2.8 assists a game this past season at Gill St. Bernard’s.

On Monday, he backed up his standing as 2024’s top dog emerging as a finalist for USA Basketball’s U17 team which will compete in the FIBA U17 World Cup in Malaga, Spain, July 2-10.

“I love the competition because it’s the best players in the country and nothing matters but what you do here in the tryout,” Cunningham says. “I want to be a lottery pick so I have to compete against the best all the time. That’s what I’m getting here, that’s what I’ll be getting at Overtime and that’s what’s gonna make me better. Everyone has to do what's right for them at the end of the day, but what I did with OTE and keeping my options open is a path a lot of guys will want to do.”

