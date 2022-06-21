Skip to main content
Former MLB Star Troy Tulowitzki Candidate for USC Head Coaching Job

As his Longhorns have been eliminated from the College World Series, former MLB All-Star Troy Tulowitzki could be eyeing a major move in college baseball coaching.

Tulowitzki, who is currently a volunteer assistant with Texas, is reportedly among the candidates for the vacant USC head coaching job, according to Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statement. The former MLB All-Star has focused on hitting and infielders in his role with Texas.

Tulowitzki is from Northern California and spent his college career at Long Beach State. He’s expected to interview at the USC campus as early as today, per Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times.

Tulowitzki, 37, last played in the major leagues in 2019 with the Yankees. A five-time All-Star, he had his best years with the Rockies, where he won two Gold Gloves and two Silver Slugger awards while helping to guide Colorado to the World Series in ’08. He had three consecutive top-10 MVP finishes from ’09 to ’11, and retired with 225 career home runs across 13 seasons.

USC recently parted ways with head coach Jason Gill after three seasons. The Trojans went 25-28 this past year, finishing in last place in the Pac-12. USC has made just one NCAA tournament appearance in the past 17 years, and hasn’t advanced to the College World Series since ’01.

