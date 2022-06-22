Top 2023 Guard Ja’Kobe Walter Picks Baylor

Ja’Kobe Walter celebrated his first college offer, courtesy of the Baylor Bears. Exactly a year later, on June 22, 2021, Walter took his first visit to Waco, Texas to see what Scott Drew and the Bears had to offer.

On Wednesday, two years to the date of his initial offer, Walter announced his commitment to join the Bears in an exclusive blog with SI.

Walter, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard who hails from Link Academy (Branson, Mo.), picked Baylor over Alabama, Auburn, Texas and Kansas.

“It’s just special that all of the dates were a year off from each other,” Walter wrote in his blog. “I chose Baylor for a few reasons, but one of the biggest was because of how well they develop their guards. The training and growth that their guards go through and show is very elite; plus, I had the best relationship with Coach Drew and Coach (Alvin) Brooks.”

Ja'Kobe Walter will be able to step in and produce from day one for Scott Drew. Walter Family

Walter has been one of the most lethal scorers in the 2023 class for years with efficiency at all three levels on the court. SI’s SI99 basketball rankings for 2023 don’t drop until later in the year, but Walter’s consistency will put him in great position for the top tier.

He averaged 23.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, two assists and 2.3 steals a game this past season. Walter kicked it up a notch this spring, leading the prestigious Adidas 3SSB in scoring (27.4 points a game) while running with Team Trae Young (Okla.).

Walter joins Helsinki Basketball Academy (Finland) point guard Miro Little to form Baylor’s 2023 recruiting haul this far.

“This has been the hardest process I’ve ever had to go through,” Walter wrote. “It’s the biggest weight off your shoulders knowing where you’re going.”

