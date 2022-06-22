Skip to main content
2022 NBA Mock Draft Lottery Picks: All-High-School Edition

Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako, DJ Wagner and Xavier Booker lead the way for pro-ready high school prospects.

The last high school player to be drafted into the NBA was Amir Johnson in 2005.

Since then, the NBA has required players to be one year removed from high school and 19 years old before they can shake hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver, yet, without fail, there’s buzz surrounding the elimination of the infamous one-and-done rule every few years.

To that end, as the 2022 NBA draft looms Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET, we decided to delve into what the draft lottery could look like if NBA teams were picking only high school players from the 2023 and 2024 classes.

Here’s our take based on production and tedious things NBA teams look for in young prospects.

Mackenzie Mgbako holds a basketball in-game

Mgbako can do everything on the court.

1. Orlando Magic: Mackenzie Mgbako

School: Gill St. Bernard’s (Gladstone, N.J.)
Position: SF
Class: 2023
Quick Take: Mgbako has the size (6'8", 200 pounds) and skill set that make NBA execs drool. He’s big, strong and quick with efficient three-level scoring ability on the court and a tenacious motor. His production will continue to ascend as he levels up.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Xavier Booker

School: Cathedral (Indianapolis)
Position: F
Class: 2023
Quick Take: Booker is a lean and mobile big who is quick off his feet and finishes at the rim with authority. His 7'4" wingspan, coupled with his precise timing, makes him a capable rim protector. He doubles as an efficient perimeter shooter with elite ballhandling ability for his size (6'11").

3. Houston Rockets: DJ Wagner

School: Camden (N.J.)
Position: PG
Class: 2023
Quick Take: Wagner is a quick, fast and crafty scorer with elite shiftiness as a ballhandler and great pace and feel as a floor general. He’s got good size (6'3") for the position and will be a third-generation NBA player (Milt Wager, Dajuan Wagner).

4. Sacramento Kings: GG Jackson

School: Ridge View (Columbia, S.C.)
Position: F
Class: 2023
Quick Take: Jackson has an impressively mixed bag offensively, combined with optimal size (6'8") and a relentless motor that should translate in the NBA.

5. Detroit Pistons: Robert Dillingham

School: Donda Academy (Simi Valley, California)
Position: PG
Class: 2023
Quick Take: Dillingham is arguably the most gifted scorer in the country, regardless of class. His ability to pull up off the dribble under heavy duress and efficiently knock down shots is second to none. Dillingham’s exceptional ballhandling ability makes him a headache of a defensive assignment and his vision as a playmaker is next level.

6. Indiana Pacers: Mookie Cook

School: AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.)
Position: SF
Class: 2023
Quick Take: Cook is an elite slasher who uses his 6'7" frame and deceptive strength to get into the lane and finish at will. Cook can initiate the offense, keep the defense honest from the perimeter and fill the stat sheet on both ends of the floor.

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Naasir Cunningham

School: Gill St. Bernard’s (Gladstone, N.J.)
Position: SF
Class: 2024
Quick Take: Cunningham oozes potential, combining optimal size (6'7") and length with an advanced offensive skill set and an impressive motor. Cunningham can beat you from anywhere on the court and doubles as a motivated rebounder and capable defender.

8. New Orleans Pelicans: Justin Edwards

School: Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia)
Position: SF
Class: 2023
Quick Take: Edwards is a long, wiry wing with an efficient stroke from the perimeter and the size (6'7"), skill set and length to operate efficiently in the paint.

Tre Johnson dribbles the basketball

Johnson is one of the most talented scorers in the country. 

9. San Antonio Spurs: Tre Johnson

School: Lake Highlands (Dallas)
Position: SG
Class: 2024
Quick Take: Johnson is one of the most dangerous scorers in the country because of his quick release and range on his jump shot. He’s a capable playmaker with a great feel and vision on the offensive end.

10. Washington Wizards: Kwame Evans

School: Montverde (Fla.) Academy
Position: SF
Class: 2023
Quick Take: Evans fits the mold of the new-age NBA forward: long and lean with a versatile skill set capable of beating you in multiple ways and guarding multiple positions. Evans has only begun to scratch the surface of his potential.

11. New York Knicks: Matas Buzelis

School: Sunrise Christian Academy (Belair, Kan.)
Position: SF
Class: 2023
Quick Take: Buzelis’s diverse skill set is his greatest weapon with elite playmaking ability, efficient perimeter shooting and an innate ability to create easy scoring opportunities for his teammates.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Ron Holland

School: Duncanville (Texas)
Position: F
Class: 2023
Quick Take: At 6'7", Holland is a matchup problem because of his ability to play and defend all five positions. Holland is a great utility forward and impacts the game in a variety of ways all over the floor.

13. Charlotte Hornets: Ian Jackson

School: Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.)
Position: SG
Class: 2024
Quick Take: Jackson is a big (6'5") and strong high-level athlete who thrives getting downhill and keeps the defense off-balance with an efficient midrange game. He plays with a supreme level of confidence and a high motor on both ends of the floor.

14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Isaiah Collier

School: Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.)
Position: PG
Class: 2023
Quick Take Collier is a 6'4" true point guard who gets by his man at will, consistently puts teammates in optimal scoring positions, scores efficiently on all three levels and boasts a 40-inch vertical to finish with authority at the rim. 

