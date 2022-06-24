Skip to main content
Jack Fitzgerald, Son of Pat Fitzgerald, Commits to Northwestern

Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald’s son Jack committed to play for his dad’s team, the high school senior announced on Thursday.

The tight end will join the Wildcats in 2023 after he graduates next spring. He’s currently entering his senior year Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Ill., so he won’t have to travel far to Evanston for his collegiate career.

Jack is the oldest of Fitzgerald’s three sons. The middle son, Ryan (class of 2024), plays as quarterback at Loyola Academy, while the youngest son is still in middle school.

The eldest Fitzgerald is no stranger to the Northwestern football program. Pat has been the head coach of the Big Ten program since 2006. Prior to that, from 2001–05, Fitzgerald was a linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator. Therefore, Jack has only known his dad to coach at Northwestern.

Fitzgerald also played college football at Northwestern from 1993–96 as a linebacker. The ‘95 team finished with a 10–1 record and earned just the school’s second bowl appearance when they played in the ‘96 Rose Bowl.

As head coach, Fitzpatrick has led the Wildcats to 10 bowl games, earning a 5–5 overall record. The team’s last bowl appearance was in the 2020 season when Northwestern beat Auburn in the Citrus Bowl. His overall coaching record is 109–90.

