Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football
No. 1 recruit Arch Manning Announces Commitment to the university of Texas
No. 1 recruit Arch Manning Announces Commitment to the university of Texas

Kirk Herbstreit Discusses Impact of Arch Manning’s Commitment on Texas

ESPN football analyst Kirk Herbstreit joined SportsCenter on Thursday to discuss Arch Manning’s decision to commit to Texas.

Herbstreit, who will also work as Amazon Prime’s NFL analyst this fall, said that this future addition is huge for Longhorns football.

“It’s big because not only do you get Arch Manning, but we all know how this is going to impact tight ends, receivers, running backs who are all going to want to play with him,” Herbstreit said.

The No. 1 ranked quarterback for the Class of 2023 surprised football fans on Thursday when he announced that his commitment to the University of Texas for his college career. Manning is the grandson of Saints legend Archie Manning and the nephew of Colts/Broncos Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and Giants legend Eli Manning. None of his family members played at Texas in college.

In regards to the infamous “Texas is back” phrase, Herbstreit said Longhorn fans should hold back on this mindset for now. Manning won’t start his college career until the fall of 2023, and it takes time for a team to bond on the field.

“I’m not one of these to say anybody’s ‘back,’” Herbstreit said. “Texas is not ‘back’ right now. I think their real fans would tell you that. But this is definitely a step in the right direction and a recruiting coup not only to get the quarterback, but eventually, watch the other dominoes fall behind him because of getting such a big-time recruit and a quarterback who’s a distributor in that offense that Mac Jones and Tua [Tagovailoa] and others have played in over the years.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watch college football online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Additionally, Herbstreit applauded Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, who was able to secure the top quarterback prospect heading into just his second season at the school. 

“I keep going back to Sark,” Herbstreit said. “You can count on one hand how many offensive minds have an ability to put a quarterback in a position to have success the way Steve Sarkisian can as a play-caller and the way he designs plays. He’s a guy that ultimately knows how to attack. I’m sure the relationship that he had with the family had a lot to do with this.”

Only time will tell how many more top recruits Texas will be able to grab ahead of the 2023 football season.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Texas coverage, go to Longhorns Country. 

Breaking
Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 31, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

The Fantasy Case Against Cordarrelle Patterson

After a remarkable 2021 season, you shouldn't expect Cordarrelle Patterson to do it all over again.

By Michael Fabiano
Eli and Peyton Manning at a golf tournament.
Play
College Football

Eli Manning Reacts to Nephew Arch’s Texas Commitment

The Ole Miss and Giants great weighed in on Thursday’s huge announcement.

By Dan Lyons
Jalen Brunson
Play
NBA

NBA Trade Grades: Knicks Make Risky Move

New York bypassed making a selection in the NBA draft in order to clear cap space to make a splash in free agency. Will the decision backfire?

By Rohan Nadkarni
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) sits on the bench,
NBA

Pelinka Addresses Russell Westbrook’s Status With Lakers

The guard has yet to decide on his 2022–23 player option for next season.

By Madison Williams
AP22175013969627
Play
Betting

Magic Land Paolo Banchero with No. 1 Pick

Plus, Avalanche can clinch Stanley Cup tonight and fantasy football alternative league formats.

By Kyle Wood
Mauricio Pochettino coaching PSG in Champions League
Soccer

Pochettino the Latest High-Profile Manager to Fall Into PSG’s Trap

The Argentine coach is in the process of being sacked by the French giants, joining a line of those to try and fail at a club that looks unmanageable.

By Jonathan Wilson
Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) shoots the ball.
Play
NBA

Scotty Pippen Jr. Signs With Lakers

The Vanderbilt guard led the SEC last season with 20.4 points per game.

By Madison Williams
Jaden Rashada
Play
College Football

Manning Not the Only Major QB Recruiting Domino to Drop

Top quarterback recruits set to take final visits and make verbal commitment soon.

By John Garcia Jr.