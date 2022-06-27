Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Basketball
Brandon Gardner Highlights 2023
Brandon Gardner Highlights 2023

Elite 2023 Forward Brandon Gardner Picks St. John's

Gardner is one of the most versatile forwards in the country and thrives as an elite athlete.

Word of God Christian Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) forward Brandon Gardner ended his recruitment Monday morning, picking St. John’s over Florida, Alabama, Kansas, Georgetown and Georgia Tech, among others.

The 6-foot-7 athlete went in-depth about the reasons behind his decision in an exclusive blog with SI, writing that he’s “wanted to commit for a while.”

“It’s a big relief to have this over and done with,” Gardner wrote. “For me, it was all about the coaching staff, their style of play and it’s in the Big Apple. I really wanted to play in the biggest market for a great program with a lot of history, great coaches and the best fans in the country.”

Brandon Gardner

Gardner is Mike Anderson's first commitment from the 2023 class.

Gardner built his reputation nationally as a workhorse in the paint with a propensity for throwing down ferocious dunks, usually over the top of the opposition. Over the last year or more, he’s expanded his overall offensive skill set, elevating his standing as one of the top players in the 2023 class.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

This past season, he averaged 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks a game for the Holy Rams and has been one of the best utility forwards in the Nike EYBL, averaging 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks a game for Boo Williams (Va.).

SI’s SI99 basketball rankings for 2023 don’t drop until later in the year, but Gardner’s consistency and versatility should put him in optimal position to make the list.

Gardner is Red Storm coach Mike Anderson’s first commit from the 2023 class, but Gardner is confident he won’t be the last.

“A couple of guys that I’m planning to reach out are Brandon Williams, Isaiah Collier, Mikey Williams and a few others,” Gardner wrote. “I want to win a national title at St. John’s so I want to bring in the top class so we can get it done.”

More CBB Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Brandon Gardner
Play
College Basketball

Brandon Gardner: This is Why I Chose St. John’s

Gardner picked the Red Storm over Florida, Alabama, Kansas, Georgetown and Georgia Tech.

By Brandon Gardner
Jon Moxley at Forbidden Door
Wrestling

Jon Moxley Steals the Show During Castagnoli’s Surprise AEW Debut

Jon Moxley emerged as the new AEW champion during Sunday night’s ‘Forbidden Door,’ which featured plenty of surprises.

By Justin Barrasso
Claudio Castagnoli
Wrestling

Claudio Castagnoli, fka Cesaro, Makes AEW Debut

Former WWE star Cesaro (now going by his real name Claudio Castagnoli) made his surprise AEW debut Sunday night.

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer
Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) reacts after scoring a goal against the  Lightning during the second period in Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena.
NHL

Avalanche Beat Lightning in Game 6 to Win Stanley Cup

The Avalanche dethroned the two-time reigning champions to end a 21-year Stanley Cup dry spell.

By Associated Press
Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker (27) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against the Angels.
Extra Mustard

Young Fan Who Cried After Votto’s Ejection Witnesses Another Untimely Ejection

Don’t worry, this story has a happy ending.

By Joseph Salvador
Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson (second from left) visits the mound during the fourth inning of a game against the Blue Jays.
MLB

Report: LSU Baseball Hires Twins Pitching Coach Wes Johnson

He’ll leave the organization after four years to return to the SEC.

By Zach Koons
angels mariners brawl
MLB

Jesse Winker Flips Off Crowd After HBP, Brawl in Angels-Mariners

A brawl broke out in Anaheim.

By Nick Selbe
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic plays a return as he practices ahead of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Tennis

Djokovic Addresses Vaccination Status Ahead of Wimbledon

The 35-year-old remains unvaccinated against COVID-19 with two months remaining until the U.S. Open.

By Associated Press