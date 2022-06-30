Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Basketball
SIAA First Team Basketball 2022
SIAA First Team Basketball 2022

How the Wrong End of Mikey Williams's Poster Dunk Fueled Dennis Evans III’s Rise

Evans III—pursued by Kentucky, Kansas, Florida State, and UCLA—refuses to be defined by one viral moment.

Dennis Evans III wouldn’t change a thing.

Not the consistent beating he took for years from bigger, stronger players while playing up three divisions at every tournament. Not the underrated feeling despite being one of the tallest (7’1”) players in the country. And certainly not that one time he came up on the short end of an infamous highlight clip.

Yes, really.

“Especially that,” Evans says. “That moment motivated me so much.”

Three years ago, while parked under the basket guarding an inbounds pass, Evans fell victim to a Mikey Williams poster dunk that went viral.

The reason for the popularity of the clip was twofold: For years, Williams has been the most famous high school athlete in the country, with 3.6 million Instagram followers, and, well, the dunk was picturesque with Evans tumbling to the ground as pandemonium ensued in the gym.

Evans had only started playing basketball a year and a half before the dunk and had recently been moved up in order to push himself against better competition.

“At first, I was pretty mad about it,” Evans says. “It was so much I didn’t know about the game at that point, but I knew I wanted to get better. That moment really made me want to improve as a shot-blocker, and when I started to do that, I started to improve my offensive game.”

Dennis Evans III

Evans has been one of the most productive big men in the country this summer.

That determined grind has catapulted Evans into being one of the top players in the 2023 class at the ripe age of 16.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Evans’ combination of length and timing has made him arguably the country’s top shot-blocker. He’s got great feel and presence as a rebounder and in the paint on the offensive end, plus boasts an efficient stroke from the perimeter.

That’s got everyone from Kentucky to Kansas, Florida State and UCLA, among many others, all giving chase.

This past season, Evans averaged 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks for Hillcrest (Riverside, Calif.). This spring, he’s pumping in 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks a game for Team Inland (Calif.).

Last week, Evans made the final cut for the USA Men’s U17 World Cup team, which will compete in Malaga, Spain July 2-10.

“He’s the best center in the country,” Team Inland coach Elvert “Kool-Aid” Perry says. “He’s the next great big because he can beat you in so many different ways, and he’s only getting better. It’s really scary. Right after that game when he got dunked on in 2019, I took him outside and said, 'Dennis you’re gonna be the top 10 player in this class and a top-three draft pick. Remember that.’ He’s put in the work to be the best.”

Five days a week at 6 a.m. for the last three years, Evans has never missed a workout, according to Perry.

“I love the process of getting better,” Evans says. “When you start to see those results, you get addicted to what got you those results.”

As for the motivating viral moment, Evans can smile about it now. It's a stark contrast from where it put him mentally in the moment.

“I’m over it now,” Evans says. “I know it’s part of the game, so it doesn’t bother me anymore. Now, I won’t lie, I would be very happy to block his dunk one day. It’s all good though. Back then I never would’ve thought I’d be in this position with all these coaches coming at me. It shows me what hard work and motivation can get you.” 

More CBB Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Jared Cannonier (blue gloves) makes his way to the octagon before a bout against Jack Hermansson (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Royal Arena.
MMA

Cannonier Confident in Upset of Adesanya at UFC 276

Shunning any negativity ahead of Saturday’s main event, “The Killa Gorilla” says the words of doubt placed on him will ‘eventually die.’

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Alexander Volkanovski connects in the second round against Chan Sung Jung, aka The Korean Zombie, Saturday, April 9, 2022 during UFC 273 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.
MMA

Volkanovski Sees Holloway Trilogy as Prelude to Lightweight Title

If successful in Saturday's title defense at UFC 276, Volkanovski will seek double-champ status.

By Justin Barrasso
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts with Trae Young s brother Tim after the Hawks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers.
Play
NBA

NBA Free Agency: Latest Buzz and Intel Around the League

With NBA free agency just hours away, here’s what’s circling around the league.

By Chris Mannix
J.J. Kohl
Play
College Football

Elite 11 Finals: Kohl, Moore Tie for Top Spot on Day 2

Midwest quarterback prospects won the pro day-styled script competition on Wednesday.

By John Garcia Jr.
Jun 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs off the field before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.
Play
MLB

Casey Close Denies He Withheld Braves’ Offer From Freddie Freeman

The agent told SI that there is no truth to the report tweeted by Doug Gottlieb and that he is considering legal action.

By Tom Verducci
Spurs guard Dejounte Murray takes a shot over Hawks’ De’Andre Hunter.
Play
NBA

Who Wins the Dejounte Murray Trade?

The Spurs dealt their All-Star guard to the Hawks to build for the future. But is the fit right for Murray in Atlanta?

By Rohan Nadkarni
Brian Daboll Introductory press conference with Giants
Play
Fantasy

Ten Coaching Changes That Will Impact Fantasy Football in 2022

What can we expect from new head coaches and offensive coordinators this season?

By Michael Fabiano
Yordan Álvarez and Jeremy Peña collide while going for a fly ball vs. New York Mets.
MLB

Yordan Álvarez Carted Off After Collision With Jeremy Peña

Both Houston players had to leave the game after running into each other.

By Daniel Chavkin