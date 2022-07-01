Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football
USC, UCLA Reportedly in Negotiations to Leave the PAC-12 for the Big Ten
USC, UCLA Reportedly in Negotiations to Leave the PAC-12 for the Big Ten

Big Ten Official Says Rose Bowl Was Diminished by Playoff

Many questions emerged following Thursday’s news of USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. 

What does the future of college football look like? What will happen to the Alliance? What will the Rose Bowl Game look like? The last question led to much speculation about the future of the 100-plus-year-old matchup that traditionally pits the Big Ten champion against the Pac-12 champion. 

To be clear, there has been no formal announcement from anyone, including the Rose Bowl, about its future or whether there will be a change in conference affiliation. 

But, a Big Ten source told The Athletic after the USC-UCLA news broke that “we’re literally nuking the Rose Bowl. But what’s the point of the Rose Bowl if the whole point is the Playoff?”

Watch College Football online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Big Ten officially voted to add the two California schools to the conference on Thursday night, and sources told Sports Illustrated‘s Ross Dellenger that it was an unanimous decision. Following the vote, several schools—most from the Pac-12—contacted the Big Ten about joining the league, though no further expansion is expected imminently.

The Pac-12 said in its statement Thursday night following the official announcement of USC and UCLA’s move that they were “extremely surprised and disappointed.” But, in a new statement Friday afternoon, it said “the Pac-12 Board of Directors met this morning and authorized the Conference to explore all expansion options.” 

The question still remains how this will impact the Rose Bowl, if at all. With college football’s focus largely on making the Playoff, individual bowls have lost some of its shine, paling in comparison to the coveted CFP semifinal games.  

More CFB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Michael Vick speaks into a microphone
Play
NFL

Report: Michael Vick Sued for $1.2 Million in Loans

Creditors have sued the former quarterback over alleged unpaid loans.

By Madeline Coleman
Jalen Brunson
Play
NBA

The Knicks Remain a Work in Progress

New York finally got its point guard in Jalen Brunson, but are other moves on the way?

By Chris Herring
Rudy Gobert during warmups ahead of a Jazz game.
Play
NBA

Report: Jazz Trading Rudy Gobert to Timberwolves

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is on the move.

By Dan Lyons
Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, UNITED STATES; Israel Adesanya (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Robert Whittaker (blue gloves) during UFC 271 at Toyota Center.
Play
Betting

UFC 276 Betting Preview: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Best bets and analysis for UFC 276, headlined by heavy favorite Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier.

By Doug Vazquez and SI Betting Staff
Malcolm Brogdon
Play
NBA

NBA Trade Grades: Celtics Steal Malcolm Brogdon From Pacers

Boston added a much needed playmaker, while Indiana continues its rebuild.

By Michael Pina
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) drives to the basket against the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
NBA

Report: Kings Trading for Hawks Guard Kevin Huerter

The sharpshooting former first-round pick leaves Atlanta after four seasons.

By Jelani Scott
Jun 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the third inning at Wrigley Field.
MLB

MLB Trade Deadline Primer: What to Know With a Month to Go

By Matt Martell
pac12 logo
Play
College Football

Pac-12 Says It Will ‘Explore All Expansion Options’

Ten schools will remain in the Power Five conference after USC and UCLA leave for the Big Ten.

By Madeline Coleman