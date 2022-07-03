Skip to main content
USC Hires Grand Canyon Manager Andy Stankiewicz

USC has tapped former major leaguer Andy Stankiewicz to become its new manager in a move announced Sunday.

Stankiewicz spent the past 11 seasons as manager at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. He guided GCU to five regular-season Western Athletic Conference titles and one WAC tournament championship. Stankiewicz is a four-time WAC Coach of the Year.

"A former MLB player and talented coach, Andy has a proven record of success in building a winning program," USC athletic director Mike Bohn said in a statement. "Playing seven seasons in the MLB, he understands what it takes to compete at the highest level. Andy's leadership, relationship-building abilities, and player development make him a terrific fit to lead our program."

Stankiewicz will guide the Trojans into a new era, as USC and crosstown rival UCLA left the Pac-12 and joined the Big Ten Conference on Thursday.

Stankiewicz compiled a 341-239-2 (.588) record at Grand Canyon. He coached the Antelopes to the NCAA baseball tournament berths in each of the past two seasons. In reaching the 2022 postseason, GCU went 41-21 to set a school record for most wins in a Division I season.

Prior to GCU, Stankiewicz served as minor league field coordinator for the Seattle Mariners and as an assistant coach at Arizona State.

Stankiewicz played seven MLB seasons as an infielder with the Yankees, Astros, Expos and Diamondbacks. He batted .241 with four home runs and 59 RBIs in 429 career games.

