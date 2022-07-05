Skip to main content
College Football Conference Drama Continues With Big 12 and Pac-12 Discussions
Nike’s Phil Knight Wants Oregon to Join Big Ten, per Report

The Pac-12 is wobbling in instability in the wake of defections by USC and UCLA to the Big Ten last week.

Following that bombshell news, Nike co-founder and Oregon megabooster Phil Knight reportedly is part of the discussion of the Ducks' future plans amid possible conference realignment scenarios.

Knight apparently is on board with plans for the Ducks program to be proactive in finding a new home and escaping a diminished Pac-12, sources told Portland-based journalist John Canzano.

According to Canzano, Knight is in agreement with a plan to have the Ducks seek membership in the Big Ten. However, amid speculation that Notre Dame might be the next domino to fall in regard to further Big Ten expansion, the Ducks might seek alignment with the Southeastern Conference—geography be damned.

One possible obstacle to the Ducks departing for a new conference could come from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, whom some observers believe could try to tether Oregon to Oregon State in any realignment move, per Canzano.

Meantime, several Pac-12 members are reportedly exploring refuge in the Big 12 Conference amid all this uncertainty. All of the above casts a long shadow over the Pac-12 as it prepares to negotiate future media rights agreements.

