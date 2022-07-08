Skip to main content
College Football
College Football Conference Drama Continues With Big 12 and Pac-12 Discussions
College Football Conference Drama Continues With Big 12 and Pac-12 Discussions

QB Dante Moore Reacts to Oregon Conference Speculation After Commitment

On the heels of his commitment to the University of Oregon, five-star quarterback Dante Moore discussed the possibility of playing outside the Pac-12 in the wake of USC and UCLA’s defections to the Big Ten.

The bombshell announcement sent shockwaves around the college sports world on June 30, leading to speculation concerning what the Ducks and other programs might do in response. Moore, who was concluding an impressive run at Elite 11 camp, where he was named Sports Illustrated’s MVP, that same day, offered his take on the news and the rumors that Oregon could follow suit after announcing his decision on Friday.

“I talked to guys such as [USC QB commit] Malachi Nelson, talked to him about how everything works with him because I thought a lot of the Big Ten was Midwest schools. And a lot of the West Coast schools are going to join it,” Moore said, via 247Sports. “The Big Ten’s a great conference. If Oregon goes or Oregon stays, it’s gonna be good competition anywhere.”

As Moore and the rest of the Ducks commits in the class of 2023 wait to see what happens next, the latest reports suggest Oregon could explore conference realignment scenarios sooner rather than later.

Two reports released on July 5 detailed Oregon could be on the radar of both the Big Ten and Big 12. According to Portland-based journalist John Canzano, Nike co-founder and Oregon mega-booster Phil Knight is reportedly on board with plans for the Ducks to be proactive in finding a new home. CBS Sports also reported Oregon is under consideration to join the Big 12, or could be involved in a possible merger with the conference along with the remaining Pac-12 schools. The Pac-12 has also had discussions about a partnership with the ACC, sources tell SI.

