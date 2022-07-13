Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Big 12 Commissioner Says Conference Is ‘Open for Business’

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Amid another frenzied wave of realignment, newly appointed Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark made perfectly clear that the conference is “open for business.”

Speaking at the opening press conference at Big 12 media days on Wednesday, Yormark reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the league in whatever way possible, which includes being open to the idea of adding new members.

“One thing is for sure: The Big 12 is open for business,” he said, per Max Olson of The Athletic. We will leave no stone unturned to drive value for the conference.”

Yormark’s remarks come less than two weeks after it was first reported that USC and UCLA would be leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten. The stunning move resulted in a flurry of rumors, including a report from Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports that suggested as many as six Pac-12 schools were reportedly engaged in “deep discussions” about joining the Big 12.

On Wednesday, Yormark said that he was somewhat excited by the UCLA–USC move because “he saw there was opportunity” for his own conference. When asked directly if he’d received interest from Pac-12 programs since the Los Angeles schools made way for the Big Ten, Yormark revealed that he has received calls, but neglected to get into specifics.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“We are exploring all options and we are open for business. I think it’s fair to say I’ve received a lot of phone calls, a lot of interest,” he said, per Olson. “Nothing is imminent.”

Yormark, who was officially introduced as the Big 12 commissioner on June 29 just a day before USC and UCLA went to the Big Ten, will face a number of hot-button issues in his first few years in the position. In the middle of a quickly developing NIL landscape, he’s poised to oversee the departure of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC by 2025, a renegotiation of the conference’s media rights deal which ends after the 2024–25 season and the welcoming of four other institutions—UCF, Houston, Cincinnati and BYU—into the conference.

Despite the challenges he’s due to come across, Yormark expressed a tone of optimism in Wednesday’s press conference about what’s to come for the Big 12.

“I think there’s incredible upside with the Big 12,” he said, per Olson. “It’s one of the reasons I’m here today. We have a chance to build our brand and business, nationalize our conference in a way that hasn’t been done before.”

More CFB Coverage:

Daily Cover: Seri Pak’s South Korean Surrogate Children Own the LPGA 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

arch-manning-decision
Play
College Football

Recruiting Expert: Arch Manning Overrated Due to Family Name

The self-proclaimed “Godfather of Recruiting” says Texas commit would be a three-star prospect if not for his family connection.

By Thomas Neumann3 minutes ago
OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel scrambles during the Sooners’ spring game on April 23 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.
Play
Betting

2022-23 Big 12 College Football Futures Betting Breakdown

Oklahoma is favored at SI Sportsbook to win the Big 12 under first-year head coach Brent Venables but several teams can challenge the Sooners.

By Frankie Taddeo15 minutes ago
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney (left) and South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier (right)
College Football

Steve Spurrier Says Clemson ‘Could Slide Right Into the SEC’

The former South Carolina coach recalls his battles with the Tigers from back in the day and thinks they’d fit right in.

By Joseph Salvador36 minutes ago
Raphinha playing for Brazil.
Soccer

Barcelona Announces Agreement to Sign Leeds Star Raphinha

The 25-year-old Brazilian international is set for a move to the Camp Nou reportedly worth €58 million ($58.2 million).

By Andrew Gastelum42 minutes ago
Holmgren_Smith
NBA

NBA Summer League: First Impressions on Top Rookies and Surprise Standouts

Here are 10 takeaways from Las Vegas at the midway point of the summer showcase.

By Jeremy Woo44 minutes ago
Jun 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) looks at his bat during during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
Play
MLB

The Rays Are Falling Apart

Injuries are testing Tampa Bay’s depth. Can the club hang on in a crowded wild card race?

By Nick Selbe52 minutes ago
49ers quarterback Trey Lance.
NFL

Aiyuk Responds to Lance ‘Arm Fatigue’ Rumors With Video

The 49ers wide receiver appeared to make fun of Colin Cowherd’s comments with a video posted to Instagram.

By Dan Lyons1 hour ago
Courtesy Glory
MMA

Vakhitov Sours on Glory After Promotion Removes Russian Fighters

“I am done with Glory for good. I would not want to go back and work with them.”

By Justin Barrasso1 hour ago