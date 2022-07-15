Top 10 Adidas All-American Camp’s Standouts

Rock Hill, S.C. — As the second part of July’s live period looms July 20–24, top-tier hoops prospects around the country are gearing up to make their final impressions on college and pro coaches since they won’t be able to get another glance until Sept. 9, per the NCAA recruiting calendar.

This week, 60 of the top players in the Adidas 3SSB duked it out at the Adidas All-American Camp.

While multiple stars had eye-catching moments, only 10 made the cut for best individual performances over the past three days.

Paul McNeil Jr., 2024, SG: Pro trainers at the camp raved about McNeil’s overall skill set and willingness to improve, staying with drills until he perfected them at each station. That helped him during games where he scored efficiently on all three levels and ramped up the energy for his team on the defensive end.

Ugonna Onyenso, 2023, C: Onyenso showed great footwork in the individual training sessions with elite agility on step-throughs and drop-steps. Onyenso ran the floor well, consistently protected the rim and finished with authority.

Dilione shined all week at Adidas All-American Camp in Rock Hill. Courtesy of Adidas

Freddie Dilione, 2023, PG: Dilione got downhill at will and efficiently knocked down shots from the perimeter and midrange. His speed bursts off the dribble made him a tough out for guards all week. Easy to see why he’s become such a commodity in the ’23 class.

Mikel Brown, 2025, PG: The young floor general showed efficient range on his three-ball, an innate ability to dictate the right pace in each situation and, more important, the desire to soak up knowledge. Brown stayed in the empty gym during the three-hour break to get impromptu work in with pro skills trainer Mark Edwards.

Baye Fall, 2023, F: Fall brought his trademark motor in every game, using his length to own the boards, change shots and shoot over the top of defenders in the midrange. Fall was also efficient from the perimeter when left open. As he adds strength, Fall’s ceiling could get scary.

Ja’Kobe Walter, 2023, SG: Walter was a fluid scorer and got to his spots consistently against a variety of defensive looks. Walter’s elite skill set helped him to shine in individual drills, leaving Adidas’s pro skills trainers raving about his long-term projection.

Somto Cyril, 2024, C: Cyril led the Adidas 3SSB in blocks (4.3 per game) this summer and that propensity for swatting shots was on full display all week at camp. Cyril served as a major defensive presence all week, using optimal timing on his blocks and forcing slashers to reconsider when he was in the lane. Cyril also showed great agility in the paint and in drills, with good hands and elite ability as a finisher around the rim.

Reed Sheppard, 2023, SG: Sheppard picked his spots well and showed his potential as an on-ball defender, hounding opposing guards on the perimeter. Sheppard continued to pick his spots well on the offensive end, knocking down shots and getting to the rim. Sheppard was also adept as a playmaker, consistently creating easy scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Dink Pate, 2024, SG: Easy to see what all the rave is about with Pate, a long and wiry 6'8" prospect with knockdown shooting ability and a high motor. When he was engaged, Pate was the most intriguing prospect on the floor.

Kaden Cooper, 2023, SG: Cooper’s greatest skill is his ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor. His active hands on the defensive end racked up deflections, his ability to get to the rim is elite and his athleticism is exceptional. Cooper can serve as that “necessary” piece on a team.

More CBB Coverage: