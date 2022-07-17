Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Gators QB Anthony Richardson Abandons Controversial Nickname

University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson doesn’t want to go by the nickname AR-15 anymore.

Although the moniker came about simply as a combination of his initials and No. 15 jersey number, the term also carries a connotation as a weapon frequently used in mass shootings.

“After discussions with my family and much thought, I have decided to no longer use the nickname ‘AR-15’ and the current apparel line logo, which features a scope reticle, as part of my branding,” Richardson said in a statement posted to his website. “… It is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the assault rifle that has been used in mass shootings, which I do not condone in any way or form.”

The semiautomatic AR-15 has been used in many deadly mass shootings, including the one at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Richardson went on to write that he and his representatives are in the process of rebranding his apparel line with a new logo and simply using his name and initials in lieu of a nickname. A rising sophomore, he will be one of three players representing the Gators at SEC media days this week.

Richardson completed 38 of 64 passes last season with six touchdown passes and five interceptions. He added 401 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground while splitting time under center with Emory Jones.

Breaking
Florida Gators
Florida Gators

YOU MAY LIKE

Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) runs to first base after hitting a single during the fifth inning of a game against the Angels.
MLB

Mariners’ Ty France Named All-Star Sub in Place of Mike Trout

The star first baseman finally got his well-deserved spot on the AL roster.

By Zach Koons37 minutes ago
Jul 12, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale (41) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Chris Sale Leaves Game After Getting Hit in Pinky By Line Drive vs. Yankees

The seven-time All-Star suffered a nasty injury on Sunday.

By Jelani Scott1 hour ago
Spencer Torkelson
MLB

Tigers Option Former No. 1 Pick Spencer Torkelson to Triple-A

The first baseman, selected first overall in the 2020 MLB draft, heads to the Toledo Mud Hens for more seasoning.

By Thomas Neumann1 hour ago
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots against Chicago Sky forward Emma Meesseman (33) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
WNBA

Report: Aces Star Kelsey Plum Signs Two-Year Extension

The former No. 1 overall pick recently took home MVP honors in her first WNBA All-Star Game appearance.

By Jelani Scott2 hours ago
Fox Sports logo
MLB

Fox Sports Apologizes for Placing Team Logos Over 9/11 Memorial

An insensitive graphic was aired during the Red Sox-Yankees broadcast Saturday night.

By Thomas Neumann2 hours ago
Leandro Cedeno
MLB

Diamondbacks Prospect Crushes 527-Foot Homer in Minor League Game

Leandro Cedeno hit the towering shot Saturday night in Amarillo, Texas.

By Thomas Neumann3 hours ago
Brewers reliever Devin Williams throws a pitch.
MLB

Williams, Romero, Hendriks Named Latest All-Stars Subs

MLB has announced its next wave of All-Star substitutions.

By Daniel Chavkin4 hours ago
An Iranian flag being waved at a soccer stadium.
Soccer

Iran Reinstates Fired National Soccer Team Coach

The IFF reversed course for who will lead the team at the World Cup into its group alongside the U.S..

By Associated Press4 hours ago