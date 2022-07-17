Gators QB Anthony Richardson Abandons Controversial Nickname

University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson doesn’t want to go by the nickname AR-15 anymore.

Although the moniker came about simply as a combination of his initials and No. 15 jersey number, the term also carries a connotation as a weapon frequently used in mass shootings.

“After discussions with my family and much thought, I have decided to no longer use the nickname ‘AR-15’ and the current apparel line logo, which features a scope reticle, as part of my branding,” Richardson said in a statement posted to his website. “… It is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the assault rifle that has been used in mass shootings, which I do not condone in any way or form.”

The semiautomatic AR-15 has been used in many deadly mass shootings, including the one at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May.

Richardson went on to write that he and his representatives are in the process of rebranding his apparel line with a new logo and simply using his name and initials in lieu of a nickname. A rising sophomore, he will be one of three players representing the Gators at SEC media days this week.

Richardson completed 38 of 64 passes last season with six touchdown passes and five interceptions. He added 401 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground while splitting time under center with Emory Jones.