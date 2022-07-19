Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Kirby Smart Admits He Was ‘Ready to Step Down’ Last Summer

Before Kirby Smart’s Georgia team went 12–1 in an eventual national championship season, the Bulldogs head coach was “ready to step down.”

The COVID-19 pandemic halted in-person recruiting and created a dead period until June 1 last year, causing an influx of visits that left the coach and his staff feeling burned out. 

“I was ready to step down,” Smart said at the Texas High School Coaches Association convention Tuesday, per ESPN’s Dave Wilson. “I was done. We had kids every day from June 1 to June 28. We had caravans showing up from the Atlanta airport at midnight, and they wanted to go in our indoor and work out at midnight because they had to go to another school at 7 in the morning. They had to go to another school at 10 in the evening, and they were trying to make the stops.

“If we weren’t there at midnight, we weren’t going to see them. What do you do? Say no? Those kids are flying from Washington, from California. We were there with them, and it drove our staff crazy.”

In order to avoid burnout this year, the head coach said that every Monday in June was scheduled as an off day so his staff could recharge, according to The Athletic’s Sam Khan Jr. Smart also said he asked his staff to come in on Friday afternoons instead of mornings so they could be ready for the arrivals of recruits on Friday nights. The coach said these changes were helpful. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Smart and his staff’s summer fatigue was not evident in the 2021 season, where the Bulldogs’ only loss came against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. Their loss did not deter the College Football Playoff selection committee from making Georgia the No. 3 seed, and the successful season continued as the Bulldogs churned through No. 2 Michigan and got their revenge on the Crimson Tide when it mattered. 

The 46-year-old Smart later clarified to DawgNation that his comments were not meant to be taken literally but in the context of a question about work/life balance. That was on the mind of one Texas high school football coach at the convention, who asked the Georgia coach if a healthy work/life balance exists in college football.

To that question Smart bluntly responded, “No.”

It’s clear the coach and his staff paid a price to become champions. 

More CFB Coverage:

For more Georgia coverage, go to Dawgs Daily.

Breaking
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

YOU MAY LIKE

Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (91) stands on the sidelines in the second half against the Giants at Soldier Field.
NFL

New Falcons DT Eddie Goldman is Retiring at 28 Years Old

His decision comes just 13 days after signing with Atlanta.

By Joseph Salvador5 minutes ago
Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o (5) warms up before the 2013 BCS Championship game.
Extra Mustard

Netflix Shares Trailer for Doc on Manti Te’o Catfish Scandal

The shocking story of the hoax involving the Notre Dame linebacker will premiere later this summer.

By Zach Koons18 minutes ago
Closeup of Dean "Mojo" Muhtadi announcing a wrestling show
Play
Wrestling

The Silver Lining to the Failure of Wrestling Entertainment Series

As the new promotion has struggled to launch, Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi’s management company is making sure performers get what they’re owed.

By Justin Barrasso19 minutes ago
Sep 6, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before a game between the Mississippi Rebels and Louisville Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Play
College Football

Herbstreit Predicts Three ‘Superconferences’ in College Football

The ESPN analyst foresees further consolidation among the sport’s blueblood programs.

By Thomas Neumann34 minutes ago
Matthijs de Ligt is headed to Bayern Munich
Soccer

Bayern Munich Signs Center Back de Ligt From Juventus

The Netherlands defender joins Bayern from Juventus for $68.6 million and has signed a five-year contract.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Alabama coach Nick Saban leaves a television set after an interview during SEC Media Days.
Play
College Football

Nick Saban Pitches Idea to Make CFB More Competitive

The Alabama coach previously said competitive balance was one of his biggest concerns when it came to realignment in college football.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
The NFL shield logo.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Everything you need to help prepare and dominate your league this season!

By SI Fantasy Staff1 hour ago
Charles Barkley
Play
Extra Mustard

Is Charles Barkley Going to Leave ‘Inside the NBA’ to Join the LIV Tour?

Dan Patrick says the analyst has to give up his TNT role if he takes the LIV deal.

By Jimmy Traina1 hour ago