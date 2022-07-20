Sorry, Mannings. Tim Tebow has voiced his opinion on who he thinks is the best Ole Miss quarterback ever, and it looks like Archie and Eli have missed the cut.

The college football analyst appeared on a panel with Greg McElroy and Takeo Spikes on SEC Now during the conference’s media day on Wednesday, and the trio discussed which SEC team had the most to replace this season. The former Florida standout felt it was Ole Miss.

“I’m really interested to see what Ole Miss looks like. It’s such a successful season last year, but you’re losing [offensive coordinator] Jeff Lebby. I think that’s a huge loss,” Tebow said. “And then, you’re also trying to replace probably the best quarterback in school history—and you’re doing it with two very different guys. One that is a talented pocket passer. The other, Jaxson Dart, is very talented but didn’t have a good spring game and still has to figure a few things out.

“So that’s a lot of question marks for me, but I still think they can figure it out. They’ve got enough talent to still be very scary.”

The “best quarterback in school history” Tebow mentioned is none other than Matt Corral, who was selected by the Panthers in this year’s draft. He started all 13 games for the Rebels last season, throwing for 3,349 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also rushed for 614 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Ole Miss was a dominant force last season, going 10–3 en route to the Sugar Bowl.

Archie and Eli Manning were both key members of notable chapters in Ole Miss football history, so much so they are two of three players who have their jerseys retired. Eli won the 2003 Maxwell Award and set or tied 47 Rebels single‑game, season and career records during his time in Oxford. He went on the be the highest pick in school history—No. 1 in the 2004 NFL draft.

Archie, meanwhile, was selected No. 2 by the New Orleans Saints in 1971. He threw for 4,753 yards and 31 touchdowns in his three-year Ole Miss career, setting multiple SEC records. Archie and Ole Miss faced Alabama in the first college game to be nationally televised, which the Crimson Tide won by a single point.

