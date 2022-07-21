Skip to main content
Bryan Harsin Addresses ‘Uncomfortable, Unfounded’ Inquiry Into His Job

Bryan Harsin is set to begin his second season as the Auburn football head coach, having gone through an uncertain offseason. At one point, there were rumors that Auburn was going to move on from Harsin amid an investigation into the program, but the school ended up keeping Harsin for at least one more year.

At the SEC Media Day, Harsin addressed the investigation and the impact it had on his team.

"There was an inquiry. It was uncomfortable,” Harsin said. “It was unfounded and it presented an opportunity for people to personally attack me and my family and also our program. And it didn't work."

The investigation was so prominent that Auburn created a new policy explaining that employees have to cooperate with inquiries, seeming to hint at Harsin. 

After last season, over 20 players and five coaches left the program as the investigation unfolded. However, for those who stayed, Harsin believes returning despite the investigation has helped his team get closer.

“Right now our focus is on moving forward, and what it did was unite our football team,” he said. “It united our players, it united our staff, it united our football team.”

