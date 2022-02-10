As the Bryan Harsin rumors continue to circulate at Auburn, the university has implemented a new policy for employees centered on cooperation with investigations.

Interestingly enough, the policy went into effect this past Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The title of the document is the “Employee Duty to Cooperate” policy.

The policy statement contained in the document is as follows:

“Auburn University, Auburn University at Montgomery, Alabama Cooperative Extension System, and Alabama Agricultural Experiment Station (‘University’) employees have a duty to cooperate with university investigations and reviews.”

Could Auburn be setting up a new policy in order to try to fire Harsin for cause?

While there is no public indication that Harsin has refused to cooperate with a university investigation, the timing of the new policy is likely more than just coincidental. If Harsin was found to have broken any type of university policy, Auburn would legally be able to fire him for cause.

This is important, because if Auburn parts ways with Harsin in this manner, the university would not have to pay his buyout, which is reportedly estimated to be more than $18 million.

If Harsin is fired without cause, Auburn would be on the hook to pay him his full buyout.

Harsin has arrived at the SEC coaches meeting Thursday morning, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

To this point, there has not been any clear decision made on his future with the program.

