Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football
Georgia’s Kirby Smart Gets 10-Year Extension, $112.5M Contract
Georgia’s Kirby Smart Gets 10-Year Extension, $112.5M Contract

Dabo Swinney Gives Passionate Defense of Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei

DJ Uiagalelei did not have the sophomore campaign he dreamed of in the 2021 season. The Clemson quarterback, who was the heir apparent to former Tigers star Trevor Lawrence, entered the season with plenty of hype, and even became the face of Dr. Pepper’s national ad campaign with a name, image and likeness deal weeks before he officially began his first year as starting quarterback.

However, on the field, Uiagalelei threw for 2,246 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing just 55.6% of his passes. But Uiagalelei’s lack of success did not solely fall on his shoulders last season. The Tigers, who finished 10–3 and 6–2 in ACC play, dealt with an array of changes within their offense from the center position, offensive line and at one point was missing several wide receivers.

Despite Uiagalelei’s struggles and the obstacles he faced within Clemson’s offense, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney recently defended his quarterback and believes that the 2022 season will be a good for him.

“This dude [Uiagalelei] is a freak,” Swinney told College Sports on SiriusXM during ACC media days. “People talk about him like he is some slapd— from Eastaboga Community College. This guy can play the game at the highest level. … He wasn’t great last year. He was awesome as a freshman. He was awesome his whole career in high school. He is a winner. … He is better because of what he went through.”

As Clemson looks to find its way back into the College Football Playoff national championship conversation this season, Swinney explicitly stated after the Orange and White spring game that Uiagalelei would be the starting quarterback going into the 2022 season.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“DJ is definitely our starter,” Swinney said. “He has had a great spring. He has not done anything to not be the starter.”

Uiagalelei went 17-of-36 for 175 yards and threw one interception late in the third quarter of the game. While the Tigers have Cade Klubnik as an option at quarterback as well, Swinney feels that Uiagalelei is the signal caller for this year’s team. 

Watch College Football with fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

More CFB Coverage:

For more Clemson coverage, go to All Clemson. 

Breaking
Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

YOU MAY LIKE

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) leaves the field after the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card playoff.
NFL

Report: Chiefs Frustrated With Orlando Brown Jr. Situation

The left tackle and the team did not reach an agreement before the July 15 deadline, and he has not agreed to play on the franchise tag.

By Madison Williams16 minutes ago
alex-rodriugez-derek-jeter
Extra Mustard

Derek Jeter Doc Shows That As Usual, Alex Rodriguez Doesn’t Get It

Alex Rodriguez says ‘people’ were to blame for friendship split with Derek Jeter

By Jimmy Traina16 minutes ago
Mo-Farah
Olympics

With Storied Career Solidified, Mo Farah Reveals His Deepest Secret to the World

On the eve of track and field’s historic party in Eugene, Ore., one of its most-loved stars shared that he was trafficked as a child.

By Jessica Yarmosky17 minutes ago
Jalen Hurts screams in celebration for the Eagles.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football PPR Rankings, Auction Values

There is no offseason! Get the updated fantasy football rankings and auction values for the 2022 NFL season.

By Michael Fabiano1 hour ago
Mar 19, 2022; London, UK; Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) defeats Alexander Volkov (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena.
Play
Betting

UFC Fight Night Betting preview: Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall

Bets and analysis for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card in London, headlined by SI Sportsbook favorite Tom Aspinall fighting Curtis Blaydes.

By Doug Vazquez and SI Betting Staff1 hour ago
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jim Lynch (51) on the field during the 1974 season at Arrowhead Stadium.
Play
NFL

Chiefs, Notre Dame Great Jim Lynch Has Died

The linebacker helped the team to its 1969 AFL championship and Super Bowl IV.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
UNC players celebrate during an NCAA tournament game
Play
College Basketball

Men’s College Basketball Offseason Winners and Losers

UNC and Kentucky made out very well, while Michigan State did not. Who else joins them?

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
Tennis ATP TOUR WORLD FINALS LONDON, media day in 2009 - from left - Novak Djokovic (Serbien), Roger Federer (SUI), Rafael Nadal (ESP), Andy Murray (GBR) - posing with umbrellas.
Tennis

Djokovic, Nadal, Murray, Federer Teaming Up at Laver Cup

“The Big Four” have won all but 10 Grand Slam titles since Federer won Wimbledon in 2003.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago