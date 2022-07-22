DJ Uiagalelei did not have the sophomore campaign he dreamed of in the 2021 season. The Clemson quarterback, who was the heir apparent to former Tigers star Trevor Lawrence, entered the season with plenty of hype, and even became the face of Dr. Pepper’s national ad campaign with a name, image and likeness deal weeks before he officially began his first year as starting quarterback.

However, on the field, Uiagalelei threw for 2,246 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing just 55.6% of his passes. But Uiagalelei’s lack of success did not solely fall on his shoulders last season. The Tigers, who finished 10–3 and 6–2 in ACC play, dealt with an array of changes within their offense from the center position, offensive line and at one point was missing several wide receivers.

Despite Uiagalelei’s struggles and the obstacles he faced within Clemson’s offense, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney recently defended his quarterback and believes that the 2022 season will be a good for him.

“This dude [Uiagalelei] is a freak,” Swinney told College Sports on SiriusXM during ACC media days. “People talk about him like he is some slapd— from Eastaboga Community College. This guy can play the game at the highest level. … He wasn’t great last year. He was awesome as a freshman. He was awesome his whole career in high school. He is a winner. … He is better because of what he went through.”

As Clemson looks to find its way back into the College Football Playoff national championship conversation this season, Swinney explicitly stated after the Orange and White spring game that Uiagalelei would be the starting quarterback going into the 2022 season.

“DJ is definitely our starter,” Swinney said. “He has had a great spring. He has not done anything to not be the starter.”

Uiagalelei went 17-of-36 for 175 yards and threw one interception late in the third quarter of the game. While the Tigers have Cade Klubnik as an option at quarterback as well, Swinney feels that Uiagalelei is the signal caller for this year’s team.

Watch College Football with fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

More CFB Coverage:

For more Clemson coverage, go to All Clemson.