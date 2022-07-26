Skip to main content
Central Michigan’s Jim McElwain Hospitalized After Seizure

Central Michigan football coach Jim McElwain has been hospitalized after suffering a seizure.

The coach revealed the situation in a Twitter post Monday, saying doctors have asked him to remain in the hospital for a few days. McElwain, 60, suffered the seizure Sunday, and will miss the Mid-American Conference media day proceedings Tuesday in Cleveland.

“I’m doing fine and all the tests have come back good,” McElwain posted.

McElwain is 20–13 in four seasons at CMU. The Chippewas went 9–4 last season and capped the year with a Sun Bowl victory over Washington State.

Immediately before taking over at CMU, McElwain served as an assistant at Michigan in 2018. Prior to that, McElwain went 22–12 in three seasons as head coach at Florida. He began his collegiate head coaching career by going 22–16 in three years at Colorado State.

Daily Cover: Sarah Fuller’s Journey From Football Kicker to Mental Health Advocate

