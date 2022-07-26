Skip to main content
Nick Saban: "I Don't Dislike Name, Image & Likeness"
Matt Corral Shares Regrets About Choosing to Play at Ole Miss

Panthers quarterback Matt Corral has been somewhat of an afterthought ever since the team traded for Baker Mayfield. Despite the team trading up to select him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, his name hasn’t been included in the quarterback competition as much as Mayfield and Sam Darnold. 

When discussing competing for the staring spot, Corral decided to look back at his days in Ole Miss and expressed regret over why he played there. 

“I took the easy way out because I felt I could play right away,” Corral said about his decision to play for the Rebels, per The Charlotte Observer. “Knowing what I know now and trusting my instincts and trusting my work ethic, I would have went to a place that would have made me compete.”

Corral played in just three games his freshman year before he redshirted. During his junior year this past season, he threw for 3,349 yards, rushed for 614 yards and scored 31 total touchdowns. Now in the NFL competing for the starting spot and eventually the title of franchise quarterback, Corral is embracing the challenge. 

“You can only control what you can control and right now mine is just learning the playbook and putting my best foot forward,” Corral said.

