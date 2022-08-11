Disney CEO Addresses ESPN’s Potential Loss of Big Ten Games

After multiple reports indicated that ESPN pulled out of contract discussions surrounding media rights for the Big Ten conference, Disney CEO Bob Chapek discussed the implications of the decision at the company’s investor call Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“If you look at the college sports, we’ve got the SEC, we’ve got the ACC, we’ve got the PAC-12, we’ve got the Big 12, we’ve got the playoffs,” Chapek began, per The Reporter. “We’ve got the most comprehensive programming, so if we don’t get the rights in every single conference, we don’t believe that’s limiting for us.”

ESPN’s decision to pull out of media rights negotiations with the Big Ten ended a relationship between the network and the conference that spanned 40 years. The network reportedly turned down a seven-year, $380 million offer from the Big Ten for about 13 games per season, according to SI’s Ross Dellenger.

With ESPN departing the discussions, the Big Ten is now focused on getting a deal done with Fox, CBS and NBC. Per a Big Ten spokesperson to Dellenger, the “constructs of the new rights agreements have not been finalized.”

More College Coverage: