Top-Ranked RB Recruit Cedric Baxter Commits to Texas

Cedric Baxter Jr., the No. 1 running back in Sports Illustrated’s preseason SI99 rankings for the class of 2023, committed to Texas on Wednesday.

He picked the Longhorns over finalists Florida, Miami and Texas A&M, announcing his commitment during a livestream event.

The rising senior at Edgewater High School in Orlando, Fla., will join quarterback Arch Manning, the most-hyped prospect of his class, at Texas in the fall of 2023. Because of the influx of talent committing to play for the program, the Longhorns jumped to the No. 3 nationally ranked recruiting class.

Baxter ranks second out of all running backs for the Class of 2023 in 247 Sports’ rankings, ranking seventh in Florida and 31st nationally.

The 6’1”, 215-pound running back ranked No. 21 on the SI99, which ranks the top high school football seniors from across the nation. Baxter’s future quarterback ranked No. 10 on the list.