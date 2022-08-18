As speculation surrounding Bronny James’s college decision continues, another intriguing program has reportedly emerged among the growing list of schools actively recruiting the rising senior.

James, the eldest child of Lakers superstar LeBron James, is currently on the radar of Memphis and coach Penny Hardaway, according to On3.com’s Jamie Shaw. The news follows a Monday report from Shaw listing Ohio State, Oregon and USC as the programs actively recruiting the 17-year-old ahead of his senior season at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles.

According to Shaw, Hardaway, who had a 15-year NBA career and was a four-time All-Star, was impressed with Bronny’s showing at the Nike Peach Jam last month. The NBA legend sat courtside as one of 150 college coaches and NBA personnel in attendance to witness the four-star guard average 15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists in six appearances.

Interestingly, the link between Hardaway and the James family extends beyond Thursday’s report. Bronny, along with his 15-year-old brother Bryce, is currently wrapping up a three-game European tour with the California Basketball Club where Hardaway’s son Ashton is also on the roster. The four-star forward will join forces with Bronny again in the fall after transferring to Sierra Canyon from Duncanville High School in Texas earlier this month.

The budding prospects’ famous fathers also have well-documented ties. Both LeBron and Penny are considered as two of the biggest icons among Nike-sponsored athletes; Memphis is also under contract with the company as a sponsor through the 2022–23 season. LeBron has also previously praised Penny as one of his all-time favorite players, as he told reporters back in 2019 that he “wanted to be like Penny” growing up.

While it remains to be seen exactly how Bronny’s recruitment process will continue to play out, LeBron has made it clear that his son will be the one to confirm his eventual decision. The future Hall of Famer said as much on Tuesday after Shaw reported that Oregon is the frontrunner to land Bronny in 2023.

“He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities. When Bronny makes his choice you’ll hear it from him,” LeBron tweeted.

