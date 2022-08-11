If the cliché about putting a higher premium on the way a player finishes than how he starts is true, then Caleb Foster’s assertion can’t be chalked up to typical athlete bravado.

“I feel like I’m the best point guard in the country,” Foster says. “I feel like people sleep on that, and I take that very personal. I feel like I’ve shown that I am for a while, but I definitely proved it toward the end of the summer.”

Foster’s claim prompts another sports cliché that only strengthens his position: The numbers don’t lie.

This summer, Foster starred for Team Thad (Tenn.) in the Nike EYBL, which is widely regarded as the most grueling summer circuit in the country with droves of top-tier prospects from multiple classes.

In the fourth and final EYBL session in Kansas City, Foster turned in arguably the most impressive performance of the summer, averaging 28.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists a game. The following week, Foster dominated the Nike Peach Jam, pumping in 25.2 points while shooting 44.4% from the three-point line with 4.7 assists a game.

“I guess people just aren’t seeing what I’m doing,” Foster says. “Or they’re not really paying attention. When I see the top guard, I’m gonna go at him and prove all the reporters and rankings people wrong for sure.”

Be clear, the 6'3" floor general is absolutely considered by most as an elite prospect in the 2023 class; that said, no national recruiting service has him in line one for point guards. The SI99 rankings for the class of ’23 will be released later this year, and Foster will undoubtedly be in contention for the coveted top spot at the position.

The operative question is, why isn't he at the top of any rankings?

To his credit, Foster owned that his junior season at Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) was mildly inconsistent, but maintains that his play this summer is an indicator that he’s “back to my old self again.” Still, the most likely reason that Foster seems undervalued is that he fell victim to the early commitment curse.

Foster is one of the toughest point guards to defend in the country. DFRITZ

Foster committed to Duke last September, effectively eliminating the mystery surrounding his recruiting story line. No enigma tends to dry up attention, which traditionally focuses on uncommitted top prospects.

“I can’t lie,” says Foster, who will transfer to Notre Dame High School (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) for his senior season. “After I committed, I didn’t get any calls anymore basically. I’d have guys come up to me for interviews at tournaments a little, but it was nothing like when they were trying to figure out where I was trying to go to school. These are the guys ranking us. The good thing though is that the quiet after my commitment helped me lock in to go harder than I’ve ever gone before.”

In the last year, Foster’s ability as a playmaker has grown leaps and bounds. Whether he’s creating his own shot, getting downhill and finding teammates or finishing at the basket, it’s clear that Foster has been laser-focused on his mechanics offensively.

“I’ve just been studying and working more,” Foster says. “Sometimes, guys can get content when they commit, especially if they’re going to their dream school like I am. Not me; I want to be at a whole other level by the time I get to Duke, so much that it’s really noticeable.”

That should make the one person who never stopped calling happy.

“When all the attention dropped off, me and Coach [Jon] Scheyer got even closer,” Foster says. “That was big for me because he stuck with me when I was up and down. That was motivating for me. I’ve gotta be ready.”

Foster’s approach for his precollege prep is all-encompassing, with one of his primary goals aimed at growing the bonds with the other three members—Jared McCain, Sean Stewart and Mackenzie Mgbako—of Duke’s 2023 class, which currently checks in at No. 1 … again.

Duke’s 2022 class, which included SI All-American Player of the Year Dariq Whitehead, Mark Mitchell, Dereck Lively II, Jaden Schutt, Kyle Filipowski, Christian Reeves and Tyrese Proctor, finished No. 1.

“We’re already really close,” Foster says of his fellow 2023 commits. “We’re all in a group chat and we’re planning to all go on a visit to Duke in September to just get some time together on campus. Now we’re all working on getting TJ Power. I need him for sure. He’s tough.

“Other than that, the biggest thing for me is consistently showing everyone how hard I’ve been working with my play. I know how much work I put into this, so I’m gonna make it where you can’t overlook it if you wanted to. I’m gonna prove everyone wrong and prove Coach Scheyer right.”

