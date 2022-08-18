The University of California Board of Regents met on Wednesday to talk about UCLA’s upcoming move to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten along with USC in 2024. The Big Ten officially voted to add the schools back on June 30.

UCLA did not inform the entirety of the board ahead of the move because the school did not believe it needed the approval for the move, per reports.

However, various board members, including California governor Gavin Newsom, have spoken out against the school leaving the Pac-12. At Wednesday’s meeting the board discussed other options for UCLA’s future, according to the The Los Angeles Times.

“All options are on the table,” said regent John Perez, a former California assembly speaker.

One of the proposals involves new rules that would block schools from making major decisions involving athletics contracts, such as UCLA’s move to the Big Ten, in the future. The proposed change to the rules would require schools to give an advanced notice to the board in regards to any athletic decisions. A pair of UC regents also suggested the possibility that the board could block UCLA’s move before it happens.

“It’s important to understand that when the regents delegated authority to the president, they didn’t give it away or lose it,” UC system attorney Charlie Robinson said. “Essentially, what they did was extend it such that authority was with the regents and the president.”

The reason that UCLA and chancellor Gene Block were able to decide on the move without the board’s approval is based on a 1991 UC system policy that gives chancellors the authority to decide their own contracts. This includes athletic agreements as well.

“We always have the ability to retain authority, which is what we heard today,” said Richard Leib, the chair of the board.

It’s unknown at this time when the proposed rule changes would go into effect, if approved.

USC, as a private institution, is unaffected by any of the above issues.

