With less than two weeks before the 2022 college football season starts, Nebraska coach Scott Frost has named the starting quarterback for the Cornhuskers offense.

Frost appeared on the Huskers Radio Network and stated that former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson is “going to be the guy” to lead Nebraska’s offense when the program kicks off the season on Aug. 27 against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland.

Thompson, a former four-star recruit, entered the transfer portal during the offseason after spending four seasons at Texas. With two years of eligibility left, Frost believes Thompson could be the piece to help not only elevate the Cornhuskers’ offense but change the tide of Nebraska’s program.

Last season, Nebraska finished 1–8 in Big Ten action and 3–9 overall. However, all nine of Nebraska’s losses were by single digits. Since Frost was hired in 2018, he has not finished a season with a winning percentage above .500.

In addition to Thompson joining the program the offseason, Mark Whipple came to Nebraska the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Thompson started 10 games for the Longhorns last season, throwing for 2,113 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He completed 63.2 percent of his passes and posted a passer rating of 154.7.

