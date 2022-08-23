Perhaps we should’ve seen this coming. After all, the track record of producing talented hoops prospects in the famous Miller family is almost akin to their historic propensity for producing hits in the music industry in the late 1990s.

More than three decades after hip-hop icon Percy “Master P” Miller founded No Limit Records in 1991, the family’s legacy has continued its pivot to the hardwood.

The latest hoops star?

Vyctorius Miller, a 6'5" combo guard with a knack for scoring in bunches from just about anywhere on the floor. Miller is the nephew of Master P, and son of Vyshon Miller, better known as Silkk the Shocker, a multiplatinum artist during No Limit’s impressive reign.

The natural knee-jerk reaction is to conclude that Vyctorius's attention comes from his famous bloodlines, but that assumption only proves one reality for the rising junior.

“Anyone who thinks that probably hasn’t watched me play,” Vyctorius says. “I don’t mind when people ask about my dad or my family; I told my dad a long time ago that I was gonna make my own name regardless.”

Vyctorius Miller showed why he was one of the top players in the 2024 class at the Elite 24. Under Armour/Elite 24

With a full two years left in high school, Vyctorius has already hit that goal as a consensus top-10 prospect in the 2024 class.

“I remember when I was like in the eighth grade, I told my dad not to post me on the Gram [Instagram] or anything like that,” Vyctorius says. “I didn’t want anyone to just watch because I was his son; I wanted them to watch because I was putting in that work.”

To that end, Vyctorius went on a dominant tear in his sophomore season, averaging 20 points, five rebounds and four assists a game to lead Crean Lutheran (Irvine, Calif.) to the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs last season. This summer, Vyctorius pumped in 17 points, six rebounds and four assists for West Coast Elite (Calif.).

That production has UCLA, USC, LSU, Oklahoma State, Rutgers, Washington State, Texas Tech, Arizona, Arizona State, Gonzaga, Kansas and Memphis, among many others, all giving chase. He will take an official visit to Memphis on Aug. 26–28 and is “figuring out dates” for visits to LSU, USC and Oklahoma State.

“It’s a blessing to be in this position; my dad always reminds me of that,” Vyctorius says. “My family always preaches tunnel vision; to block out the outside noise. We know that we’ll get more attention because of the family, so focus is the most important thing for us. We’ve definitely got ballers in the family.”

Before Master P took over the music world, he briefly played at Houston on a basketball scholarship and had preseason stints with the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors in the late 1990s.

Three of his sons followed a similar path. Romeo, an actor and multiplatinum artist with No Limit, was on scholarship at USC from 2008 to ’10. Hercy is currently on the roster at Louisville, and Mercy is a top-50 prospect in the ’24 class with Vyctorius.

“There’s always been a lot of talent in the family for sure,” Vyctorius says. “We all compete on the court and have fun. We all say we’re the best player and all that, but I think they know I’ve got it. Romeo made me touch earth before, but I still think I’ve got the top spot right now.”

Vyshon said his son is “in the lane to be great” based primarily on his work ethic.

“A true point that runs a team, scores and does whatever it takes to win,” Vyshon says. “He sees himself as a pro and he works at it. I see the same because he puts the time in to one day be that. He’s mature enough to balance life on the court and off because he knows what he wants and what it takes. Even though he’s my son and I’ve been in the spotlight, he is comfortable because he knows it’s about him making a name and a way for himself. I’m proud of him on so many levels, but especially the fact that he works for it.”

The grind will only intensify for Vyctorius next season with his move to national hoops powerhouse AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.). The Dragons play in, by far, the toughest conference in the country with more than half of the teams ranked in the SB Live/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings last season, including national champion Montverde (Fla.) Academy.

“My body has been sore since Day One of me transferring there,” Vyctorius says of the move to Compass Prep. “It’s two or three times a day of just pure work. I’m just so excited about where my game is gonna be after my time here. It’s the same approach for me—tunnel vision. No outside noise. That’s what’s got me to this point. It’s all about the work.”

