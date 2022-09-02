Top 2023 Forward JP Estrella Commits to Tennessee

Coming into the summer, JP Estrella was intent on earning more college offers.

After a productive summer with the Middlesex Magic, a strong showing at both the NBPA Top 100 Camp and the Under Armour Elite 24, he picked up more than 20. Still, in the end, it was the school that extended an offer prior to his blow-up that ultimately won out.

On Friday, Estrella committed to Tennessee over Iowa, Syracuse and Marquette, breaking the news and the reasons behind his big decision in an exclusive blog with Sports Illustrated.

“For me, it was really so many things,” Estrella wrote in his blog. “The fit, how Coach (Rick) Barnes showed me how he’d use me and how hard they came after me and how consistent they were.”

Estrella will give Barnes a versatile big who can produce inside and out. Under Armour/Elite 24

At 6’11”, Estrella gives Rick Barnes size and versatility both inside and out.

Last season, Estrella averaged 20.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.1 blocks a game at South Portland (Maine) High School. Estrella is adept at using his three-level scoring ability and agility to beat his man off the dribble and score efficiently.

Estrella is Barnes’s third commitment from the 2023 class, completing a trio that Estrella feels can be special in Knoxville.

“I really love our class,” Estrella wrote. “Freddie Dilione is a talented point guard who can get a bucket whenever he wants, and Cade Phillips may be one of the most bouncy forwards in the country. I think this class is going to be a special one at the end of the day.”

Read Estrella’s full blog here.

