JP Estrella: This is Why I Committed to Tennessee

JP Estrella is a 6’11” forward from Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.) who dominated the Under Armour circuit this summer with the Middlesex Magic. Estrella, a senior, picked Tennessee over Syracuse, Iowa and Marquette and broke down his thought process behind the decision in a blog for Sports Illustrated.

It’s official—I’m committed to Tennessee.

For me, it was really so many things; the fit, how Coach (Rick) Barnes showed me how he’d use me and how hard they came after me and how consistent they were. Coach Barnes talked to me and my family, literally, every day and it hit me on the visit that I really wanted to be there.

I had taken an unofficial to Knoxville and then I came back for the official and, in hindsight, I can definitely say that the official turned it for me. Going into the official, I knew I really liked Tennessee, but I also really liked a couple other schools. After I left, I felt like that was gonna be the spot for me.

I didn’t want to rush it though. I let it play out and went on other visits, but I just had the biggest connection there at Tennessee.

When I was ready to tell them, they had already set up a Zoom call the same day. At the end, I told the whole staff I was coming. The funny thing was Coach Barnes had hopped off right before I said it, so I had to FaceTime him. He was so excited.

Their plan is to use me as a playmaking big. They love my ability to pass from my position and they want to see me shoot the ball a ton. On defense, they feel like I’ll be able to be effective in a lot of different ways and eventually be able to guard the 1-5 positions.

JP Estrella is a major addition to the 2023 class for Rick Barnes and Tennessee. Estrella Family

I really love our class. Freddie Dilione is a talented point guard who can get a bucket whenever he wants, and Cade Phillips may be one of the most bouncy forwards in the country. I think this class is going to be a special one at the end of the day.

I’m gonna do what I can to add to it too. I actually reached out to Freddie the day that he committed so I’m actually gonna take a little credit for that one. No, in all seriousness, I’m gonna be reaching out to some guys to join us in Knoxville for sure.

This was such a big summer for me. I pulled in more than 20 offers, and there’s no question this was my time to blow up. Tennessee was there before the blow-up, and they saw this in me before any of the other schools and that’s something that stuck with me and definitely helped them in the end.

I made the calls last week to the other schools and now I can relax, and I feel super relieved. Now, I can just focus on elevating my game in order to be ready as soon as I get to campus next year.

I appreciate everyone taking the time to read this blog and thanks to Sports Illustrated for giving me the opportunity.

Let’s get this new chapter started. Go Vols.