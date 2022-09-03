Despite the sport’s best attempts to distract us with a summer of talk about transfer portal, realignment, NIL and governance—oh, and some College Football Playoff expansion thrown in for good measure—we have made it to Week 1.

It can be difficult at times to remember why we love the sport, but a fun Thursday night to whet the palate should have quickly jogged the memory. In this semi-live blog we will be keeping track of the stats, oddities and general wackiness throughout the season. Here are Saturday’s games to watch on the second screen while you watch your team on the big TV. Welcome back, football; we’ve missed you.

Noon

Rutgers is already Rutgers-ing; I think we knew the Scarlet Knights were going to have some QB trouble, but this is a little much:

On first-and-10, Johnny Langan (who’s listed as a tight end) took the snap and ran for four yards. For what it’s worth, Langan played quarterback in high school at prep powerhouse Bergen Catholic.

Then, on second-and-6, Gavin Wimsatt took the snap and handed off to running back Kyle Monangai for a three-yard gain.

On third-and-3, Evan Simon took the snap and threw an incomplete pass.

Annnnd, dare we say, Iowa is BACK?

It’s not just that the drive was that pitiful, it’s how it started, with perhaps the worst punt you’ll see this season: a scuffed ball that went maybe 25 yards as the crow flies, which best resembled a topped driver off the tee.

Back to Rutgers, which is putting up less-than-optimal yardage:

After six plays getting to Boston College's 8-yard line, how’s this for a drive chart:

Pass interference Holding Incompletion False start Sacked for a loss of five yards Punt on the play picture above



Fantastic old school mack here with former Texas State coach Everett Withers, as well:

No, really ... Iowa is BACK:

Midday

Oregon vs. Georgia, 3:30 p.m. (-17/Atlanta)

The champs are back, and they’re playing not too far from home in what can barely be regarded as a neutral site game in actuality. Georgia’s tight ends should be the story this season as the offense looks to adapt with veteran QB Stetson Bennett. The three-headed monster of Arik Gilbert, Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers pose a matchup nightmare for the Ducks (and just about everyone else in college football). Luckily for them, there’s institutional knowledge with former UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning taking over as head coach for his first game. Unluckily for the Ducks is that cuts both ways, as starter Bo Nix is 0–3 against UGA in his prior matchups against them with Auburn with his last two performances being particularly poor. He’s in a new place with new talent around him, and we’ll see how he fares against a new-look Georgia defense replacing transcendent talents that powered it to a national title.

Cincinnati vs. Arkansas, 3:30 p.m. (-6.5)

Cincinnati had its roster raided by the NFL, which is both a good and bad thing, particularly when you consider it’s up against an SEC team on the road. Arkansas has been competent and fun under coach Sam Pittman and is one of the few teams that actually returns a head coach and both coordinators for three seasons in a row. The Hogs have continuity and an identity and will try to bully the Bearcats on offense. But don’t expect Luke Fickell’s Cincy squad to go down without a serious fight if it does lose.

Houston (-4) vs. UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Joshua Bickel/USA TODAY Sports

The dream season for the Roadrunners is in the rearview as they look to open this year with a big in-state victory. But Houston has high aspirations this season and, even without running back Alton McCaskill, who was injured in the spring, this offense should light up scoreboards. But it’s the defense the Cougars bring to the table that could give them more than enough to seriously compete for the G5’s New Year’s Six berth by season’s end, but the Roadrunners could prove an early spoiler.

Night

Utah (-2.5) vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

Perhaps there is no worse type of opponent for Billy Napier to begin his tenure than a scrappy Utah team that plans to drag the Gators into a bar-room brawl for 60 minutes of physical football. The Utes have Pac-12 title hopes in their sights and maybe even more if the season breaks right. Expect Florida’s run game to be good, but the big question is just how good at passing is the cannon-armed Anthony Richardson?

Army vs. Coastal Carolina (-2), 7 p.m.

If you like unique offenses, then this is the game for you. Army’s option is surgical in its precision, and the classic version of the triple. Coastal has a new-school approach with a great quarterback in Grayson McCall. Pay attention to Army edge Andre Carter II, because how Coastal schemes around the lanky defensive force will go a long way to determining how this game will go.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State (-17), 7:30 p.m.

Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated

The Marcus Freeman era opens in the weekend’s marquee helmet game against a team many have penciled into the national championship game. How Notre Dame plans to defend Ohio State’s explosive passing attack will be fascinating. When he was at Cincinnati, Freeman’s defenses were man-to-man all day long. That may prove difficult against Ohio state’s weapons. On defense for OSU, look for how far along new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has the unit’s transition from a mostly single high Cover 1 and Cover 3 outfit into something more multiple. The rigidity has been Ohio State’s death knell against championship-level opponents the last few years.

Bonus

FSU vs. LSU (-3/Sunday/New Orleans), 7:30 p.m.

The mystery box of the weekend will be opened in the SuperDome on Sunday night. With new coach Brian Kelly and a Florida State team looking to get back to their expected heights, expect the unexpected in this game, but just like last year’s opener between FSU and a Brian Kelly–led outfit, be careful putting too much stock in the early-season result.