LeBron, Bronny James Attend Ohio State-Notre Dame Season Opener

Lakers star LeBron James and his son Bronny were spotted on the sideline of Ohio Stadium ahead of the primetime matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame on Saturday.

The two were seen throwing the “I” and “O” in the program’s O-H call on the field inside the stadium, while Bronny posted a picture from inside the stadium on his Instagram story.

As Bronny continues to consider his future following his senior year at Sierra Canyon high school, LeBron and his wife Savannah confirmed to Sports Illustrated that their son was leaning toward a college career vs. opting for the NBA G-League, an overseas league or other professional opportunities in 2023–24.

“I think it would be really cool for him [Bronny] to start with collegiate basketball, just to start his legacy there," Savannah James said.

Ballard: LeBron James Wants to Play With His Sons, Bronny and Bryce. Got a Problem With That?

Bronny, 17, has garnered interest from Memphis, Ohio State, USC and others. He is considered one of the top combo guards in the 2023 class and is slated to earn more interest from others schools throughout his senior season.

While LeBron has stated that Bronny has not taken any official visits to schools, the four-time NBA champion said his son will make the ultimate decision about his career. “You'll hear it from him,” James previously tweeted.

Bronny will likely face tons of comparison to his father as he embarks on the next chapter of his basketball career. However, if he takes the college route, it will be interesting to see if he decides to take his talents to his father’s home state.

