Look: Arkansas Football’s Twitter Account Trolls Cincinnati Fans

Nothing says “welcome to Week 1” of a new college football season like a well-timed tweet trolling the fanbases on the wrong side of the win-loss column.

After cheering Arkansas on to a 31–24 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday, the Razorbacks social media team decided to take advantage of the situation while it was still fresh. The program shared an image on Twitter of some bummed out Bearcats fans staring down the bitter reality that their team opened the year with a loss, along with a caption that may feel a little more patronizing that encouraging to say the least.

The Razorbacks earned the last word on the day after staving off a Bearcats comeback attempt in the second half to claim the victory in a first-time meeting between the SEC and AAC programs.

With Arkansas up 24–17 early in the fourth, tight end Trey Knox hauled in a 32-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead and give his squad enough wiggle room to hang on in the end.

