Gators to Sell Beer Honoring Steve Spurrier at Football Games

There are few ways that Steve Spurrier has not been honored by Florida, the team that he coached to a national championship in 1996. Somehow, the Gators got a little more creative for their season opener Saturday night and elected to honor Spurrier in a more elegant manner where fans can honor him too. Yes, with a beer.

Spurrier, nicknamed the Head Ball Coach (HBC), will get his own beer sold Saturday night when Utah travels to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville and the beer will continued to be sold throughout the year. The HBC (Head Beer Coach) 1966 Lager—a nod to the year that Spurrier won the Heisman Trophy in Gators history—makes its debut Saturday, according to Mark Long of the Associated Press.

The unranked Gators will host the No. 7 Utes in what appears to be a polar opposite matchup regarding the status of their programs. Utah won the Pac-12 last season and has high expectations to follow its 2021 with another successful campaign.

Meanwhile for Florida, it’s a whole new program. Dan Mullen was fired before the Gators could even finish the season 6–7 in 2021, and Billy Napier is now the man on the sideline. Maybe HBC can give a little life to the rebuilding program.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Florida coverage, go to All Gators.