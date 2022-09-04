LeBron, Burrow Among Sports Stars Flocking to Ohio State-Notre Dame

Saturday’s marquee Notre Dame-Ohio State matchup drew quite an impressive contingent of star athletes along the sidelines at Ohio Stadium.

LeBron James, Joe Burrow, Jayson Tatum and Ezekiel Elliott were among the notable names spotted among the crowd for the most anticipated game of opening weekend.

An image shared on Twitter by The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna shows a few shots of the Lakers superstar, accompanied by his oldest son Bronny and long-time agent and friend Rich Paul, as well as Burrow and Bears quarterback Justin Fields. A video shared by ESPN captured a few moments of LeBron and Bronny mingling before the game

WEWS’s Camryn Justice also shared a video of the Bengals star QB making his return to his first college home where he notably spent three years before finishing his legendary college career at LSU.

ESPN also captured a legendary meet-up between Elliott, a former Buckeye great entering Year 7 with the Cowboys, and Pro Football Hall of Famer and Notre Dame legend Jerome Bettis.

Seems like the two didn’t mind sharing a few words before their alma maters squared off.

Ohio State also made sure to shout out Elliott and another notable Buckeye alum in Fields ahead of the game. Fields, who rose to stardom in his two season at OSU before joining the NFL as a first-round pick, is entering his second season with the Bears.

The star-studded audience continued with Tatum’s entrance to the game. The Celtics superstar can be seen rocking an autographed Ted Ginn Jr. jersey in a clip shared by reporter Griffin Strom.

With all the big names on-hand for the contest, OSU-ND is already an early candidate for the most memorable games of the season.

The Fighting Irish are currently leading the Buckeyes, 10–7 entering the second half.

More CFB Coverage: